

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) makes a point during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Nov. 8, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it is investigating allegations that Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) and his chief of staff misused office funds and other possible financial offenses.

The panel said it voted in June to establish an investigative subcommittee to probe whether Schweikert and his chief of staff, Richard “Oliver” Schwab, “used or authorized expenditures . . . for impermissible purposes” and whether Schwab received income “in excess of the outside earned income limit for senior staff.”

Additionally, the panel will probe whether Schweikert’s campaign committee received improper contributions from Schwab and other members of the congressman’s staff and whether Schwab failed to file complete financial disclosure statements.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the committee stated.

Asked to respond to the announcement, Schweikert press secretary Ashley Sylvester pointed to a tweet from Fox News journalist Chad Pergram, with whom she said Schweikert spoke earlier in the day.

“GOP AZ Rep Schweikert says he asked the Ethics Cmte for the probe,” Pergram tweeted. “Says some $ was ‘marked as income’ when they should have been listed as ‘reimbursements.’ Schweikert: ‘This was a clerical screw-up..It’s my fault. Our fault. We should have caught it.’”

Sylvester declined to respond further. Schwab directed The Washington Post to Sylvester’s email and did not respond further.

The case was referred to the Ethics Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent monitor, in mid-April.

Establishing an investigative subcommittee means the Ethics panel must release a report on its findings, as well as OCE documents in the case, at some point.