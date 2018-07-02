

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House on June 18 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

The White House is targeting two potential 2020 presidential contenders — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) — as it pushes back on criticism of its “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

In tweets posted Monday afternoon, the White House defended immigration authorities and called out Warren and Harris, who have denounced the administration for separating migrant families who cross the border.

“@SenWarren, why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation’s borders? You must not know what ICE really does,” @WhiteHouse tweeted, linking to a webpage for ICE’s Border Enforcement Security Task Force.

Warren has joined calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying at a rally over the weekend that the immigration system must be rebuilt “from top to bottom.” She had not responded to the White House on Twitter at the time of this blog post.

“President Trump seems to think that the only way to have immigration rules is to rip parents from their families, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists and to put children in cages,” Warren told a rally in Boston on Saturday.

“This is ugly, this is wrong, and this is not the way to run our country. The president’s deeply immoral actions have made it obvious, we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom. Starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and values.”

A separate message from the White House addressed Harris. “@SenKamalaHarris, why are you supporting the animals of MS-13? You must not know what ICE really does,” @WhiteHouse tweeted, linking to an ICE press release about the deportation of a man with ties to MS-13.

Harris replied, “As a career prosecutor, I actually went after gangs and transnational criminal organizations. That’s being a leader on public safety. What is not, is ripping babies from their mothers.”

Harris was attorney general of California and district attorney of San Francisco before she was elected to the Senate in 2016.