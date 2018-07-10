

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Capitol Hill late last month. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A conservative crisis communications firm is pitching in to help Rep. Jim Jordan fight claims he turned a blind eye to alleged sexual abuse by a team doctor at Ohio State University three decades ago.

Shirley & Banister Public Affairs, based in Alexandria, Va., is known for representing conservative figures and nonprofits seeking to push their views in the national political debate. Its first major action on behalf of Jordan (R-Ohio) came Monday as the firm’s president, Diana Banister, circulated a statement from former Ohio State wrestling coaches saying that if Jordan had known about alleged abuse, he would have taken action.

The firm on Tuesday sent the news media statements and reported quotes from 15 former wrestlers saying they believed Jordan when he said he knew nothing about alleged groping and other misconduct by Richard Strauss, who killed himself in 2005.

“I feel that Jim is a very honest and ethical person and always acted in the best interest of our teammates,” stated former OSU wrestler Lenny Schork. “I feel that trying to make this political in any way devalues even more the people who were personally affected by this.”

It is unclear who is paying for the effort, which comes as a growing group of wrestlers says Jordan knew or must have known about Strauss’s alleged behavior at Ohio State. Two former wrestlers have said they told Jordan about the problem. Others say it was widely discussed by wrestlers in the locker room when Jordan was present.

The controversy is taking place at a delicate time for Jordan, an influential conservative congressman and founding member of the Freedom Caucus. Conservative groups have pressured him to launch a bid for speaker to replace Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), who is not running for reelection.

Jordan’s campaign has not hired Shirley & Banister in the past, according to his campaign finance disclosure. Banister did not respond to emailed questions about who is paying for the campaign.

Tuesday’s press release linked to a website — at standwithjimjordan.com — that was created Monday at 5:47 p.m., according to an online registry. The campaign also includes a Facebook page and a hashtag.

Shawn Boburg and Anu Narayanswamy contributed to this report.

