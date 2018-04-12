West Potomac’s head baseball coach Jim Sullivan has resigned from his position, amid a police investigation into allegations of hazing and sexual abuse involving players on the team. According a school district spokesman, the resignation is unrelated to the investigation.

Sullivan was in his 13th year as head coach of the team. Assistant varsity Jason Hescock has been named the varsity head coach and will remain in that capacity through the end of the 2018 season.

According to John Torre, Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman, in a letter to baseball parents, the school principal indicated that the resignation, “stems from a difference of opinion related to the future direction of the baseball program.”

Torre added in an email statement: “The resignation is not related to the school’s investigation of the players.”

Sullivan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fairfax County police are currently investigating allegations of hazing and sexual abuse involving West Potomac High School baseball players, a Fairfax County police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. No charges have been filed yet and police are working closely with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

Tangy Millard, the principal at West Potomac High School, sent a message to parents in March saying the school is examining allegations of “harassment and other inappropriate behavior” involving members of the school’s baseball team that occurred on school grounds. At the time, Fairfax County Public Schools and Fairfax County Police were both investigating the allegations.

Torre said in an email statement: “Following the school’s investigation, disciplinary actions were taken and the matter is resolved. As stated previously, student discipline records are confidential.”