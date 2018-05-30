In his first year coaching Oakton rowing, coach James Augone often stole a line from Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

“I stole his ‘trust the process’ phrase,” Augone said with a laugh. “I’m not an unconventional coach, but I do things my own way and I told them for us to be successful this year they’d have to stick with it and trust the process.”

After his junior four got out of Cooper River in Camden, N.J. after winning their event at the Scholastic Rowing Association’s National Championship, Augone returned to the mantra.

“They stepped up. I told them they trusted the process and bought in,” he said.

The team, made up of of Sydney Couch, Eva Burghardt, Katy Kost, Alexandra Martschenko and coxswain Mena Dolinh, had qualified for the event by winning at the Virginia State Championships May 12. On Saturday, their time of 5:37.554 bested state champions from around the country, including second-place Pine Crest from Florida (5:40.007).

The race was tight as it entered the final 500 meters, but Augone said his team had been practicing their sprints in the final 250 and all that work came to fruition as they pulled away.

“The girls doubled down their power and got it done,” he said.

It’s the first national title in team history, and the capper on a successful debut season for Augone, who came to the school from Wakefield. He figured it might be a transitional year, with a new coach leading a lot of young talent. Of the 40 or so rowers in his program, Augone said around 30 are underclassmen.

“I was expecting it to take a bit, but the success this year was has been really wonderful,” he said.