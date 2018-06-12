

Briar Woods won Saturday’s Virginia Class 5 state title game. (Sam Fortier/For The Washington Post)

After Briar Woods rose from the bubble in last week’s rankings, the Falcons continued their hot streak and standout season with a deep Class 5 run as it claimed the Virginia 5 state title over the weekend.

In a 16-9 victory over Stone Ridge, Briar Woods was able to get up early on the Bulldogs, scoring seven unanswered goals in the first period. This was Briar Woods’s fourth win over Stone Bridge (15-7) this season. The Falcons finished the season with a 23-1 record after their only loss came after a 10-5 defeat to Riverside in early April. Briar Woods finished this year at No. 6 in the rankings, climbing up from a No. 9 spot last week.

In other Virginia state championship news, the Robinson-Oakton Virginia Class 6 state championship game at Deep Run High School made waves throughout the lacrosse community for its controversial ending, with Oakton taking home the title in a 11-10 win. Oakton overcame a five-goal fourth-quarter deficit to win after a disallowed goal and an assessed three-minute penalty on Robinson late in the game opened the door for an Oakton comeback.

Oakton finished the year 18-4 and jumped to No. 8 in the rankings. To get to the state title game, Oakton had to go through a tough South County squad in the semifinals, after South County bounced them in last year’s state playoffs. This year, Oakton got redemption on the Stallions, winning 12-10.

Robinson, No. 10 in the rankings, finished the season with a 19-3 record.

Here’s the rest of this week’s rankings:

1. Gonzaga (17-3) LW: 1

For the eighth time in nine years, the Eagles won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

2. Bullis (16-4) LW: 2

Senior defenseman Kyle Fairbanks, a Navy signee and two-time team captain, had 42 caused turnovers and 76 ground balls this season as Bullis won its second IAC championship in three seasons.

3. Severna Park (17-2) LW: 3

The Falcons have won three straight Maryland 4A state championships, the last two late triumphs over Churchill.

4. Churchill (16-1) LW: 4

Senior defenseman Jimmy Rubino, a Navy signee and Montgomery County Player of the Year, had 24 points, 115 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers en route to Churchill’s third Maryland state final appearance in four years.

5. Paul VI (19-4) LW: 5

Junior attack Jacob Angelus, a Johns Hopkins commit, had 67 goals and 35 assists during the Panthers’ WCAC runner-up season, and next year will be on pace to break the school’s all-time points record.

6. Briar Woods (22-1) LW: 9

Briar Woods beat Stone Ridge 16-9 to win the Virginia 5A state title. Briar Woods scored seven unanswered goals in the opening period en route to its blowout victory.

7. Marriotts Ridge (17-2) LW: 10

To cap a playoff run that featured an overtime win over rival Glenelg, the Mustangs won their first Maryland 2A state championship, 8-6, over Hereford.

8. Oakton (18-4) LW: NR

Oakton beat Robinson 11-10 in the Virginia 6A state championship game, after losing to Robinson 8-5 during the regular season.

9. Landon (12-6) LW: 8

The Bears, regular-season IAC champs, finish longtime Coach Rob Bordley’s final season in the Top 10.

10. Robinson (19-3) LW: 7

Robinson lost to Oakton in state final, 11-10.

Dropped out: Riverside (17-2)

Bubble: St. John’s (12-4), Howard (16-2), Glenelg (14-2), Riverside (17-2)