

W.T. Woodson beat Langley for this year’s Virginia Class 6 state championship. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly for The Washington Post)

Two top teams made impressive strides over the weekend, with Riverside and W.T. Woodson taking home Virginia state championships. Riverside, in its third season as a team, won the Virginia Class 4 girls’ lacrosse state title Saturday with a 10-9 victory over Salem. Woodson won the Virginia Class 6 state girls’ lacrosse championship game, with a 22-11 victory over Langley at Deep Run High School.

Riverside made it to the state final twice in the last three years, after it lost to George Mason by one goal last season. Coach Kristan Ash said she is excited for the future of the program, with a lot of young pieces on the team that only continue to grow.

“We started out with no seniors at all (three years ago), and now we have a couple seniors, so really we needed to lean in on our older kids and upperclassman to lead us and really got to keep organized around our group and high-pressure situations,” Ash said. “We got freshman on this team and that is a lot of pressure and generally a little learning curve we have not always had, and we have expected a lot from these kids.”

Woodson jumped up to the No. 6 spot in the rankings after its blowout win over Langley. Woodson was led by sophomore Margaret Stephan, who scored seven goals on seven shots as the Cavaliers finished the season 19-3.

Here are the final girls’ lacrosse rankings of the season:

1. Glenelg (17-2) Last week: 1

Glenelg became the Maryland state champions for the third straight year with a 6-5 win over Hereford two weeks ago. Anna Callahan was a star for the Gladiators, finishing her high school career with 93 points, 23 ground balls, 41 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers. Callahan is a Duke commit.

2. Bishop Ireton (21-3) LW: 2

The Cardinals have won three WCAC and two VISAA titles in the past three years.

3. Georgetown Visitation (17-2) LW: 3

Senior defender Ellie Kiernan, the Georgetown commit, averaged three ground balls and two caused turnovers per game this season. She anchored the Cubs’ back line to the team’s first-ever ISL AA tournament championship.

4. South River (18-2) LW: 4

In 20 games this season, the Seahawks scored fewer than 10 goals just three times.

5. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (26-4) LW: 5

Senior Annie Dyson, the Virginia commit and 2018 Under Armour All-American, set a school record with 165 draw controls while powering the Saints with 65 goals and 55 assists before falling to Bishop Ireton in overtime in the VISAA championship.

6. Woodson (19-3) LW: 8

Woodson beat Langley 22-11 in Virginia Class 6 state championship at Deep Run High School over the weekend.

7. Marriotts Ridge (11-3) LW: 7

The Mustangs’ three losses this season came to Glenelg twice and longtime Baltimore power McDonogh.

8. Riverside (18-2) LW: NR

Riverside defeated Salem 10-9 for the Virginia Class 4 state championship over the weekend in the team’s third year of existence.

9. Glenelg Country (12-5) LW: 9

The Dragons have finished top-three in each of their first two seasons in the IAAM A conference.

10. Langley (17-3-1) LW: 6

Langley lost to Woodson 22-11 in the Virginia Class 6 state final. Langley had allowed more than 13 goals just once this season, and Woodson scored more than that in the first half alone.

Dropped out: Holton-Arms (15-6)

Bubble: Freedom South-Riding (19-4), Holton-Arms (15-6), Stone Ridge (12-4), Whitman (14-2)