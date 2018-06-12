

Madison and Alex Echazarreta finished the 2018 season undefeated. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

After the Madison softball team won its state semifinal against McLean, the Warhawks’ seniors did not have a moment to rest.

Following the 3-0 win at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Va., the seven seniors drove back home to Vienna to prepare for their graduation that night. Once diplomas had been received at the ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, the Warhawks traveled back to Glen Allen for a short night of rest before the state championship game.

The softball players did not arrive at the team hotel until 2:40 a.m., according to senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta, which made for a rough wakeup call the next morning. Echazarreta shared a room with fellow senior Wiki Kowalska and sophomore Nicole Giery, who attended graduation in support of her sister and teammate Kristin Giery.

“We set so many alarms all around our room, and we didn’t wake up to any of them,” Echazarreta. “We ended up waking up 10 minutes before we had to be on the bus to the field.”

The late night and rude awakening, though, did not affect the Warhawks on the field. Echazarreta pitched a no-hitter as Madison beat Manchester 9-0 to secure the state championship and a perfect 28-0 season.

“We all were really emotional,” Echazarreta said. “We knew this would be our last game, so we wanted to leave it all out there, and that’s what we did.”

1. Madison (28-0) Last ranked: 1

Warhawks senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta pitched a no-hitter in a 9-0 state championship victory against Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 final Saturday.

2. Huntingtown (23-1) LR: 2

The Hurricanes won the Maryland 3A state final 5-0 against Westminster on May 25 after finishing as runners-up the two previous seasons.

3. Severna Park (23-2) LR: 3

The Falcons shut out Northwest 13-0 in a mercy-rule win in the Maryland 4A state championship game on May 26.

4. Woodgrove (24-3) LR: 6

The Wolverines clinched their third Virginia Class 4 state title in a row with a 9-1 victory Saturday against Powhatan. They have appeared in eight straight championship games.

5. La Plata (19-3) LR: 4

The Warriors captured their second Maryland 2A state title in three years with a 3-2 victory over Eastern Tech on May 25.

6. McLean (22-5) LR: 5

The Highlanders reached the Virginia Class 6 semifinal but they could not break through against Madison, the same opponent that beat them a week earlier in the Region 6D tournament final.

7. Bishop O’Connell (25-4) LR: 8

The Knights won their third consecutive WCAC title and their seventh consecutive VISAA title to cap another dominant season.

8. Tuscarora (14-9) LR: NR

Heading into the Virginia Class 5 semifinals, the Huskies had blanked their two most recent opponents (6-0 against Edison in the Region 5C final and then 2-0 against Halifax County in the state quarterfinal), but they fell 7-5 to Brooke Point to come a win short of the state championship game.

9. Lake Braddock (20-5) LR: NR

Lake Braddock sophomore pitcher Mia Haynes held her own in a Virginia Class 6 quarterfinal duel with McLean senior Julia Longo last Tuesday, but the Bruins could not get on the scoreboard in the 1-0 loss.

10. Northwest (17-3) LR: 10

The defending Maryland 4A state champions fell to Severna Park in Saturday’s final but put together an impressive run to the final, including wins against Quince Orchard, Clarksburg, Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Howard.

Dropped out: No. 7 Loudoun Valley (18-5), No. 9 Stone Bridge (20-3)

On the bubble: C.H. Flowers (18-2), Freedom (17-7), Howard (18-6), South County (19-6)