

Baseball Player of the Year Kody Milton of Severna Park. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for baseball:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kody Milton, INF, Sr., Severna Park

In his four years at Severna Park, Milton proved that he was much more than the coach’s son as he became one of the most decorated players in the history of Anne Arundel County. He made first-team all-county all four years and was chosen as an Under Armour All-American and a first-team All-Met in his junior season. This spring, he hit .514 with eight home runs and 35 RBI to lead the Falcons to the Maryland 4A state title game. He will play at Maryland.

FIRST TEAM

Carter Bosch, P, Sr., Potomac School

The Georgetown signee served as the Panthers’ ace in a historic season, as the team won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference’s regular season and tournament titles for the first time. He finished with a 2.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.

Clark Klitenic, P, Jr., St. Albans

A unanimous selection for IAC player of the year, the powerful lefty led the Bulldogs to a conference championship and a trip to the DCSAA final. He showed off his endurance when it mattered most, pitching eight innings in the IAC semis, seven in the IAC final and eight in the DCSAA title game.

Thomas Russell, P, Sr., Paul VI

The WCAC player of the year and Navy signee was unhittable this season, at one point keeping opponents scoreless for 41 2/3 consecutive innings. He finished the season with a 0.39 ERA and was part of two no-hitters, one solo and one combined.

Patrick Halligan, P, Sr., Marshall

A towering righty, Halligan was dominant on the mound and at the plate for the Statesmen. He went 9-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 54 strikeouts as a pitcher and batted .467 with three home runs.

Brady Pearre, UTL, Sr., Poolesville

The High Point signee starred in all aspects for the Falcons, going 5-1 with 65 strikeouts on the mound and hitting .591 in 49 at-bats.

Rojo Prairie, UTL, Sr., Lake Braddock

William & Mary signee starred on the mound and at the plate for the Bruins, hitting .348 and finishing with a 1.40 ERA.

Matt Thomas, C, Sr., Lake Braddock

The Patriot District Player of the Year hit .523 this season, leading the Bruins to a state semifinal. He will play at William & Mary.

Michael Bouma, INF, Jr., Sherwood

The biggest bat in Montgomery County, Bouma helped a young Warriors team carry an undefeated record into late April. The Maryland commit batted .460 with seven doubles and four home runs, three of which came in a game against Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Carson Swank, INF, Jr., Riverside

The Yale commit provided pop from the middle infield, batting .493 with 17 doubles and 29 RBI.

Jose Rivera, INF, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

A powerful infield bat, Rivera hit .470 this year with 11 doubles and 26 stolen bases. The Gulf Coast State College signee helped lead the Crusaders to a 32-1 record.

Kyle Novak, INF, Sr., Madison

Novak, a four-year starter, was arguably the toughest out in Northern Virginia. The James Madison signee finished the season with a .527 average and five home runs.

Corey Rosier, OF, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

The Chipola College signee stood out in a loaded Crusaders’ lineup, in part because of his 54 RBI. Wielding a dangerous mix of speed and power, he had eight home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Zach Tsakounis, OF, Sr., St. John’s

The William & Mary signee served as the catalyst for the Cadets offense, batting .370 from the leadoff spot and stealing 15 bases. He hit three doubles in the deciding game of the team’s fifth straight WCAC championship victory.

Sayo Kintunde, OF, Sr., Patuxent

The Towson signee was not only a dynamic and powerful outfielder for the Panthers this season, he was also the most feared pitcher in Calvert County. Kintunde hit .414 and struck out 66 batters in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Silk, Wilson

The Tigers, who have won their last 26 conference championships, went to the next level this season. Their extra-innings walk-off win over St. Albans in the DCSAA title game is the program’s first-ever state championship. In his seven seasons at the helm, Silk has compiled a 157-55 record while scheduling a rigorous nonconference slate to counteract the weaker competition from D.C. public schools.

SECOND TEAM

Wilson Ayers, P, Sr., Briar Woods

Joe Seidler, P, Sr., Chesapeake

Collin Bosley-Smith, P, So., Wilson

Alex Greene, P, So., DeMatha

Ben Blackwell, UTL, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Alec Roberts, UTL, Sr., West Potomac

Ryan Kulick, UTL, Sr., Howard

Brian Rall, C, Sr., Patriot

Dylan Hunter, INF, Sr., St. John’s

Zach Agnos, INF, Jr., Battlefield

Ryan Terrents, INF Jr., Huntingtown

John Dempsey, INF, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Dylan Anagnos, OF, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Ethan Wentzlaff, OF, Sr., Damascus

Tyler Casagrande, OF, Sr., Riverside

HONORABLE MENTION

Matt Bobrowski, INF, So., Leonardtown

Austin Brown, INF, Jr., La Plata

Marcus Brown, P, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Jack Bulger, C, So., DeMatha

Nick Burch, OF, Jr., Leonardtown

Austin Burgess, INF, Sr., St. Albans

Scott Cameron, OF, Sr., Chopticon

Connor Campbell, P, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Justin Carboni, OF, Jr., Whitman

Cameron Clark, P, Sr., Severna Park

Brett Clements, P, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Tremayne Cobb, INF, Jr, C.H. Flowers

Jack Cone, P, Sr., South County

Gabe Delgado, OF, Jr., Howard

Eric Falconer, OF, Sr., Briar Woods

Sam Freeborne, OF, Sr., Paul VI

Justin Hanvey, INF, Sr., Woodgrove

Cameron Hyder, OF, Sr., Reservoir

Thomas Keehn, INF, Jr., DeMatha

Nick Lockhart, P, Jr., Woodgrove

Jared Lyons, SS, Sr., West Springfield

Dewin Martinez, INF, Jr., Mount Vernon

Sebastian Mieses, OF, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Lyle Miller-Green, P, Jr., Lake Braddock

Brody Mack, OF, Jr., Potomac

Connor Manion, P, Sr., Damascus

John Moses, INF, Jr., Episcopal

Todd Murphy, P, So., Eleanor Roosevelt

Derrick Newman Jr., IF, Sr., Avalon

Calvin Pastel, OF, Sr., West Springfield

Kyle Peterson, P, Sr., Walter Johnson

Jordan Peyton, INF, So., Riverdale Baptist

Chayne Radnetter, INF, Sr., Bowie

Chris Ribaudo, P, Sr., Rockville

Ethan Rindner, OF, So., Churchill

Nate Savino, P, So., Potomac Falls

Will Schroeder, INF, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

David Setien, P, Jr., Riverside

Phoenix Spiller, IF, Sr., Blake

Jake Steinberg, P, Sr., St. John’s

Colin Taeschner, P, Sr., Calvert

Josh Taylor, P, Sr., South Lakes

Justin Taylor, INF, Sr., Flint Hill

Ben Vok, P, Jr., Sherwood

Nathan Wagner, C, Sr., Wilson

Evan Waldner, P, Jr., T.C. Williams

Carson Wood, OF, Sr., Yorktown

Tyler Woodward, C, Sr., Gaithersburg

Text written by Michael Errigo.