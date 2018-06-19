The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for baseball:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kody Milton, INF, Sr., Severna Park
In his four years at Severna Park, Milton proved that he was much more than the coach’s son as he became one of the most decorated players in the history of Anne Arundel County. He made first-team all-county all four years and was chosen as an Under Armour All-American and a first-team All-Met in his junior season. This spring, he hit .514 with eight home runs and 35 RBI to lead the Falcons to the Maryland 4A state title game. He will play at Maryland.
FIRST TEAM
Carter Bosch, P, Sr., Potomac School
The Georgetown signee served as the Panthers’ ace in a historic season, as the team won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference’s regular season and tournament titles for the first time. He finished with a 2.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.
Clark Klitenic, P, Jr., St. Albans
A unanimous selection for IAC player of the year, the powerful lefty led the Bulldogs to a conference championship and a trip to the DCSAA final. He showed off his endurance when it mattered most, pitching eight innings in the IAC semis, seven in the IAC final and eight in the DCSAA title game.
Thomas Russell, P, Sr., Paul VI
The WCAC player of the year and Navy signee was unhittable this season, at one point keeping opponents scoreless for 41 2/3 consecutive innings. He finished the season with a 0.39 ERA and was part of two no-hitters, one solo and one combined.
Patrick Halligan, P, Sr., Marshall
A towering righty, Halligan was dominant on the mound and at the plate for the Statesmen. He went 9-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 54 strikeouts as a pitcher and batted .467 with three home runs.
Brady Pearre, UTL, Sr., Poolesville
The High Point signee starred in all aspects for the Falcons, going 5-1 with 65 strikeouts on the mound and hitting .591 in 49 at-bats.
Rojo Prairie, UTL, Sr., Lake Braddock
William & Mary signee starred on the mound and at the plate for the Bruins, hitting .348 and finishing with a 1.40 ERA.
Matt Thomas, C, Sr., Lake Braddock
The Patriot District Player of the Year hit .523 this season, leading the Bruins to a state semifinal. He will play at William & Mary.
Michael Bouma, INF, Jr., Sherwood
The biggest bat in Montgomery County, Bouma helped a young Warriors team carry an undefeated record into late April. The Maryland commit batted .460 with seven doubles and four home runs, three of which came in a game against Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
Carson Swank, INF, Jr., Riverside
The Yale commit provided pop from the middle infield, batting .493 with 17 doubles and 29 RBI.
Jose Rivera, INF, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
A powerful infield bat, Rivera hit .470 this year with 11 doubles and 26 stolen bases. The Gulf Coast State College signee helped lead the Crusaders to a 32-1 record.
Kyle Novak, INF, Sr., Madison
Novak, a four-year starter, was arguably the toughest out in Northern Virginia. The James Madison signee finished the season with a .527 average and five home runs.
Corey Rosier, OF, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
The Chipola College signee stood out in a loaded Crusaders’ lineup, in part because of his 54 RBI. Wielding a dangerous mix of speed and power, he had eight home runs and 21 stolen bases.
Zach Tsakounis, OF, Sr., St. John’s
The William & Mary signee served as the catalyst for the Cadets offense, batting .370 from the leadoff spot and stealing 15 bases. He hit three doubles in the deciding game of the team’s fifth straight WCAC championship victory.
Sayo Kintunde, OF, Sr., Patuxent
The Towson signee was not only a dynamic and powerful outfielder for the Panthers this season, he was also the most feared pitcher in Calvert County. Kintunde hit .414 and struck out 66 batters in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Silk, Wilson
The Tigers, who have won their last 26 conference championships, went to the next level this season. Their extra-innings walk-off win over St. Albans in the DCSAA title game is the program’s first-ever state championship. In his seven seasons at the helm, Silk has compiled a 157-55 record while scheduling a rigorous nonconference slate to counteract the weaker competition from D.C. public schools.
SECOND TEAM
Wilson Ayers, P, Sr., Briar Woods
Joe Seidler, P, Sr., Chesapeake
Collin Bosley-Smith, P, So., Wilson
Alex Greene, P, So., DeMatha
Ben Blackwell, UTL, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Alec Roberts, UTL, Sr., West Potomac
Ryan Kulick, UTL, Sr., Howard
Brian Rall, C, Sr., Patriot
Dylan Hunter, INF, Sr., St. John’s
Zach Agnos, INF, Jr., Battlefield
Ryan Terrents, INF Jr., Huntingtown
John Dempsey, INF, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Dylan Anagnos, OF, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Ethan Wentzlaff, OF, Sr., Damascus
Tyler Casagrande, OF, Sr., Riverside
HONORABLE MENTION
Matt Bobrowski, INF, So., Leonardtown
Austin Brown, INF, Jr., La Plata
Marcus Brown, P, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Jack Bulger, C, So., DeMatha
Nick Burch, OF, Jr., Leonardtown
Austin Burgess, INF, Sr., St. Albans
Scott Cameron, OF, Sr., Chopticon
Connor Campbell, P, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Justin Carboni, OF, Jr., Whitman
Cameron Clark, P, Sr., Severna Park
Brett Clements, P, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Tremayne Cobb, INF, Jr, C.H. Flowers
Jack Cone, P, Sr., South County
Gabe Delgado, OF, Jr., Howard
Eric Falconer, OF, Sr., Briar Woods
Sam Freeborne, OF, Sr., Paul VI
Justin Hanvey, INF, Sr., Woodgrove
Cameron Hyder, OF, Sr., Reservoir
Thomas Keehn, INF, Jr., DeMatha
Nick Lockhart, P, Jr., Woodgrove
Jared Lyons, SS, Sr., West Springfield
Dewin Martinez, INF, Jr., Mount Vernon
Sebastian Mieses, OF, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Lyle Miller-Green, P, Jr., Lake Braddock
Brody Mack, OF, Jr., Potomac
Connor Manion, P, Sr., Damascus
John Moses, INF, Jr., Episcopal
Todd Murphy, P, So., Eleanor Roosevelt
Derrick Newman Jr., IF, Sr., Avalon
Calvin Pastel, OF, Sr., West Springfield
Kyle Peterson, P, Sr., Walter Johnson
Jordan Peyton, INF, So., Riverdale Baptist
Chayne Radnetter, INF, Sr., Bowie
Chris Ribaudo, P, Sr., Rockville
Ethan Rindner, OF, So., Churchill
Nate Savino, P, So., Potomac Falls
Will Schroeder, INF, Sr., Freedom-South Riding
David Setien, P, Jr., Riverside
Phoenix Spiller, IF, Sr., Blake
Jake Steinberg, P, Sr., St. John’s
Colin Taeschner, P, Sr., Calvert
Josh Taylor, P, Sr., South Lakes
Justin Taylor, INF, Sr., Flint Hill
Ben Vok, P, Jr., Sherwood
Nathan Wagner, C, Sr., Wilson
Evan Waldner, P, Jr., T.C. Williams
Carson Wood, OF, Sr., Yorktown
Tyler Woodward, C, Sr., Gaithersburg
Text written by Michael Errigo.