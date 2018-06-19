The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Joey Epstein, A, Sr., Landon
A three-time All-Met honoree and the 2017 US Lacrosse national player of the year, the Johns Hopkins signee was a relentless competitor and dominant scorer in four years with the Bears. With 55 goals and 33 assists in his senior season, Epstein shattered Landon’s career scoring record by more than 100 points. The No. 1 overall player in 2018, according to Inside Lacrosse, and 2018 Under Armour all-American leaves Landon with two IAC tournament championships and a 2017 national championship.
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Angelus, A, Jr., Paul VI
The Johns Hopkins commit had 67 goals and 35 assists during the Panthers’ WCAC runner-up season and is on pace to break the school’s all-time points record next season.
Josh Coffman, M, Sr., Severna Park
The Maryland signee and two-time US Lacrosse all-American tallied 43 goals, 21 assists and 44 ground balls, capping the season with the Falcons’ third straight Maryland state title.
Kyle Fairbanks, D, Sr., Bullis
The Navy signee and two-time team captain had 42 caused turnovers and 76 ground balls as the Bulldogs’ back-line leader of a second IAC championship squad in three seasons.
Ben Finlay, D, Jr., Gonzaga
In anchoring a defense that allowed just seven goals a game en route to the WCAC championship, the Princeton commit scooped 56 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers.
Aleric Fyock, G, Sr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis
The Penn State signee and 2018 Under Armour all-American made 162 saves, including 16 or more in four games, and fielded 30 ground balls.
Garrett Leadmon, M, Sr., DeMatha
In becoming the first Under Armour all-American in program history, the Duke signee had 41 goals, 26 assists and 41 ground balls.
Jack Myers, A, Sr., Gonzaga
A two-time captain and four-year varsity starter, the Ohio State signee and Under Armour all-American became D.C.’s all-time leader in points with 276 in his career, including 88 as a senior. He powered the Eagles to a third WCAC title in four years.
Connor Shellenberger, A, Jr., Bullis
The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to Inside Lacrosse, Shellenberger emerged as an offensive force, tallying 32 goals and 41 assists in his first year with the Bulldogs.
Bobby Solomon, M, Sr., W.T. Woodson
As one of Virginia’s top-scoring players ever, Woodson’s all-time points leader had 88 goals and 43 assists to help the Warriors reach the Virginia 6A state quarterfinals.
Nicholas Rowlett, FO, Sr., Robinson
The Michigan signee dominated possession for the Rams, winning 78 percent of his faceoffs, while scoring 34 goals and recording nine assists en route to a runner-up finish in the Virginia 6A state playoffs.
Jimmy Rubino, D, Sr., Churchill
The Navy signee and Montgomery County Player of the Year had 24 points, 115 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers as a defensive star in Churchill’s third Maryland state final appearance in four years.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tony Incontrera, Marriotts Ridge
A year after the Mustangs claimed the Howard County title, Incontrera led his players on an 11-game, season-ending winning streak — beating rival Glenelg, defending champion Southern and longtime power Hereford in the process — for the program’s first-ever Maryland state championship.
SECOND TEAM
Spencer Alston, D, Sr., South Lakes
Luke Caracciolo, G, Sr., Paul VI
Nick Cole, A, Sr., Stone Bridge
Chase Cope, M, Sr., Severna Park
Dane Hall, M, Jr., St. John’s
Felix Knorr, FO, Sr., Howard
Danny McMinn, A, Jr., Briar Woods
Ricky Miezan, M, Sr., Episcopal
Reed Moshyedi, M, Sr., Churchill
Taylor Musa, Jr., A, Riverside
Robert Schain, A, Jr., Bullis
Sam Sweeney, D, Jr., Gonzaga
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Altobello, A, Sr., Churchill
Kyle Borda, M, Sr., Gonzaga
Mark Bruner, A, Sr., Howard
Kurt Bruun, A, Jr., Gonzaga
Kyle Canestra, M, Jr., Battlefield
Jack Cates, A, Sr., Good Counsel
Steven Cornwell, D, Sr., Paul VI
Devin Craven, G, Jr., Maret
Grant Dearden, D, Sr., Paul VI
Garrett Degnon, M, Sr., DeMatha
Andrew Duswalt, M, Sr., South River
William Eckert, G, Sr., Patriot
Aidan Fonseca, M, So., Richard Montgomery
Jake Giulieri, D, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Matthew Gunty, FO, Jr., St. Albans
Troy Hettinger, M, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Johnny Hodges, M, Jr., Quince Orchard
Owen Hopkins, G, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Colin Kelley, G, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Kyle Kivinski, A, Sr., Dominion
Max Kolasch, A, Sr., The Heights
Matt LaGanza, D, Sr., T.C. Williams
Danny Maltz, A, Jr., Riverside
Tim Marcille, G, Jr., Gonzaga
Patrick Martinek, G, Sr., Northeast
Brendan McKenna, A, Sr., River Hill
Clay Lanham, D, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Will McLeish, D, Sr., Potomac School
Silas Newsome, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Chase Noah, A, Jr., St. Andrew’s
Evan Ostrowski, A, Jr., DeMatha
Andrew Page, D, So., Marriotts Ridge
Holden Patterson, A, Sr., Robinson
James Petrolle, A, Jr., Damascus
Jacob Purcell, D, Jr., Northern
Ethan Robertson, D, Jr., Oakton
Blake Rodgers, D, Sr., Bullis
Drake Schaffner, D, Sr., Gonzaga
Bryson Shaw, M, Jr., Bullis
Steven Shumadine, D, Sr., O’Connell
Mo Sillah, D, Sr., Landon
Garrett Smoot, D, Sr., Mount Vernon
Ben Stephanos, D, Jr., Howard
Austin Stewart, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Carter Tate, A, Sr., St. Albans
Jack Taylor, D, Sr., Churchill
Jack Thomas, A, Sr., Severna Park
Andrew Tyeryar, FO, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
David Tyree, A, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Ben Williams, D, Sr., St. John’s
Dalton Young, A, Jr., Champe
Ryan Young, D, Jr., Briar Woods
Text written by Callie Caplan.