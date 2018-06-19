

Boys’ lacrosse Player of the Year Joey Epstein of Landon. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Joey Epstein, A, Sr., Landon

A three-time All-Met honoree and the 2017 US Lacrosse national player of the year, the Johns Hopkins signee was a relentless competitor and dominant scorer in four years with the Bears. With 55 goals and 33 assists in his senior season, Epstein shattered Landon’s career scoring record by more than 100 points. The No. 1 overall player in 2018, according to Inside Lacrosse, and 2018 Under Armour all-American leaves Landon with two IAC tournament championships and a 2017 national championship.

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Angelus, A, Jr., Paul VI

The Johns Hopkins commit had 67 goals and 35 assists during the Panthers’ WCAC runner-up season and is on pace to break the school’s all-time points record next season.

Josh Coffman, M, Sr., Severna Park

The Maryland signee and two-time US Lacrosse all-American tallied 43 goals, 21 assists and 44 ground balls, capping the season with the Falcons’ third straight Maryland state title.

Kyle Fairbanks, D, Sr., Bullis

The Navy signee and two-time team captain had 42 caused turnovers and 76 ground balls as the Bulldogs’ back-line leader of a second IAC championship squad in three seasons.

Ben Finlay, D, Jr., Gonzaga

In anchoring a defense that allowed just seven goals a game en route to the WCAC championship, the Princeton commit scooped 56 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers.

Aleric Fyock, G, Sr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis

The Penn State signee and 2018 Under Armour all-American made 162 saves, including 16 or more in four games, and fielded 30 ground balls.

Garrett Leadmon, M, Sr., DeMatha

In becoming the first Under Armour all-American in program history, the Duke signee had 41 goals, 26 assists and 41 ground balls.

Jack Myers, A, Sr., Gonzaga

A two-time captain and four-year varsity starter, the Ohio State signee and Under Armour all-American became D.C.’s all-time leader in points with 276 in his career, including 88 as a senior. He powered the Eagles to a third WCAC title in four years.

Connor Shellenberger, A, Jr., Bullis

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to Inside Lacrosse, Shellenberger emerged as an offensive force, tallying 32 goals and 41 assists in his first year with the Bulldogs.

Bobby Solomon, M, Sr., W.T. Woodson

As one of Virginia’s top-scoring players ever, Woodson’s all-time points leader had 88 goals and 43 assists to help the Warriors reach the Virginia 6A state quarterfinals.

Nicholas Rowlett, FO, Sr., Robinson

The Michigan signee dominated possession for the Rams, winning 78 percent of his faceoffs, while scoring 34 goals and recording nine assists en route to a runner-up finish in the Virginia 6A state playoffs.

Jimmy Rubino, D, Sr., Churchill

The Navy signee and Montgomery County Player of the Year had 24 points, 115 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers as a defensive star in Churchill’s third Maryland state final appearance in four years.

COACH OF THE YEAR



Tony Incontrera, Marriotts Ridge

A year after the Mustangs claimed the Howard County title, Incontrera led his players on an 11-game, season-ending winning streak — beating rival Glenelg, defending champion Southern and longtime power Hereford in the process — for the program’s first-ever Maryland state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Spencer Alston, D, Sr., South Lakes

Luke Caracciolo, G, Sr., Paul VI

Nick Cole, A, Sr., Stone Bridge

Chase Cope, M, Sr., Severna Park

Dane Hall, M, Jr., St. John’s

Felix Knorr, FO, Sr., Howard

Danny McMinn, A, Jr., Briar Woods

Ricky Miezan, M, Sr., Episcopal

Reed Moshyedi, M, Sr., Churchill

Taylor Musa, Jr., A, Riverside

Robert Schain, A, Jr., Bullis

Sam Sweeney, D, Jr., Gonzaga

HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Altobello, A, Sr., Churchill

Kyle Borda, M, Sr., Gonzaga

Mark Bruner, A, Sr., Howard

Kurt Bruun, A, Jr., Gonzaga

Kyle Canestra, M, Jr., Battlefield

Jack Cates, A, Sr., Good Counsel

Steven Cornwell, D, Sr., Paul VI

Devin Craven, G, Jr., Maret

Grant Dearden, D, Sr., Paul VI

Garrett Degnon, M, Sr., DeMatha

Andrew Duswalt, M, Sr., South River

William Eckert, G, Sr., Patriot

Aidan Fonseca, M, So., Richard Montgomery

Jake Giulieri, D, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Matthew Gunty, FO, Jr., St. Albans

Troy Hettinger, M, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Johnny Hodges, M, Jr., Quince Orchard

Owen Hopkins, G, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Colin Kelley, G, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Kyle Kivinski, A, Sr., Dominion

Max Kolasch, A, Sr., The Heights

Matt LaGanza, D, Sr., T.C. Williams

Danny Maltz, A, Jr., Riverside

Tim Marcille, G, Jr., Gonzaga

Patrick Martinek, G, Sr., Northeast

Brendan McKenna, A, Sr., River Hill

Clay Lanham, D, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Will McLeish, D, Sr., Potomac School

Silas Newsome, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Chase Noah, A, Jr., St. Andrew’s

Evan Ostrowski, A, Jr., DeMatha

Andrew Page, D, So., Marriotts Ridge

Holden Patterson, A, Sr., Robinson

James Petrolle, A, Jr., Damascus

Jacob Purcell, D, Jr., Northern

Ethan Robertson, D, Jr., Oakton

Blake Rodgers, D, Sr., Bullis

Drake Schaffner, D, Sr., Gonzaga

Bryson Shaw, M, Jr., Bullis

Steven Shumadine, D, Sr., O’Connell

Mo Sillah, D, Sr., Landon

Garrett Smoot, D, Sr., Mount Vernon

Ben Stephanos, D, Jr., Howard

Austin Stewart, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Carter Tate, A, Sr., St. Albans

Jack Taylor, D, Sr., Churchill

Jack Thomas, A, Sr., Severna Park

Andrew Tyeryar, FO, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

David Tyree, A, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Ben Williams, D, Sr., St. John’s

Dalton Young, A, Jr., Champe

Ryan Young, D, Jr., Briar Woods

Text written by Callie Caplan.