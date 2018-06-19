

Boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year Andrew Delvecchio of Lake Braddock. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track:

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Andrew Delvecchio, Sr., Lake Braddock

In his final season for the Bruins, the distance specialist won the Virginia Class 6 state title in the 1,600 meters and placed among the top three times in Virginia in that event (4:09.87 at the Dogwood Track Classic) and the 800 meters (1 minute, 52.94 seconds at the Region 4C championship meet). Those personal-best times both stand as third-best in Virginia; his mark in the 1,600 ranks 24th in the nation. The Notre Dame signee also ran on Virginia’s premier 4×800 team, which finished sixth at the prestigious Penn Relays with a time of 7:46.38. In his four years at Lake Braddock, he won two individual state championships, four relay titles and one team title across the outdoor, indoor and cross-country seasons.

FIRST TEAM

Elian Ahmar, Sr., Broadneck

The Rice-bound thrower began competing in track last spring. A year later, he earned Maryland 4A state titles in both the shot put and the discus throw, and he holds the best marks in the state in both events: 178 feet, 4 inches in the discus throw (at the Anne Arundel County championship meet) and 59-1.5 in the shot put (at the Maryland 4A East championship meet).

Eric Allen Jr., Sr., Bullis

Our 2018 Boys’ Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and a repeat spring All-Met, the Tennessee signee holds the top time in the area and the state of Maryland in the 100-meter dash (10.43) and the 200-meter dash (20.94), both personal-best marks set at the Arcadia Invitational.

Jabari Bennett, Sr., Washington-Lee

Bennett won the Maryland 3A shot put with Blake last spring, transferred over the summer and quickly established himself as the athlete to beat in the event in Virginia. The Tiffin University signee has the longest throw in the state this season (63-75.25 at the Amherst Lancer Invitational), an improvement of 6 feet over his 2017 high watermark, and has also improved his discus throw distance by more than 20 feet (157-6 at the Class 6 state championship meet). He won the Class 6 state title in the shot put and placed second in the discus throw.

Colton Bogucki, Sr., Loudoun Valley

The Virginia signee posted the best time in the area and in the state of Virginia in the 3,200 meters (8:58.78 at the Glenn D. Loucks Games), which also stands as a personal best. In the same meet, he ran his best mile time (4:14.64), which also tops Virginia this season.

Rawle Brebnor Jr., Sr., Potomac (Va.)

Undefeated in the 200-meter dash until the Virginia Class 5 state championship meet, where he finished second, the Norfolk State signee holds the fastest time in Virginia in the event (21.11 at the Region 5D championship meet), and he led the 4×100 relay team to the national finals at the Penn Relays.

Davon Carroll, Sr., Northeast

In Maryland, the North Carolina A&T recruit stands second only to Allen in the 100-meter (10.51) and 200-meter (21.30) dashes. He set his personal- and season-best times in both events at the Bullis Bulldog Invitational, and he also won 3A state titles in both events plus the 4×200 relay.

Aaron Hackett, Sr., Largo

No male athlete had won four individual running events at a Maryland state track meet before Hackett claimed gold medals in the 100-meter dash (10.72), 200 (21.61), 110 hurdles (14.47) and 300 hurdles (39.16) at the 1A championship. The UConn signee’s banner day clinched the team title for the Lions.

Clarence Foote-Talley, Jr., Northwest

The junior broke the Maryland state record and won the 4A title with a mark of 50-3.5 in the triple jump, and he won another state title as a member of the Jaguars’ 4×100 relay team.

Ryan Lockett, Sr., Poolesville

The Virginia signee runs the gamut of distance events: This season, he won the 1,600 meters (4:20.13) and 3,200 meters (9:31.20) at the Maryland 2A championship, set a personal best with a second-place finish in the 800 (1:56.10) in the same meet and finished 10th in the Penn Relays one-mile championship (4:17.90).

Justin Ofotan, Sr., The Field School

He blazed through the D.C. State Athletic Association championship meet, winning titles in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and setting season-best times for the city in both events (10.58 in the 100 preliminaries and 21.61 in the 200 final).

Brandon Tunson, Sr., C.H. Flowers

He finished with the best time in the area in the 110-meter hurdles (13.85 in the Prince George’s County championship meet) and also won the 4A state title in the event.

Donovan Louis, Sr., Potomac (Va.)

One of the only area athletes to break the 24-foot mark in the long jump, Walker set the area-best and his personal best distance of 24-3.25 at the Virginia Class 5 state meet to win the state title in the event.

Daniel Whitfield, Sr., Wise

Whitfield paced the area and the state of Maryland in the 300-meter hurdles (37.20 at the Prince George’s County championship meet).

Matthew Wilson, Sr., Patriot

The Pittsburgh signee holds the best time in the area in the 400-meter hurdles (53.72), which he set with a seventh-place finish at the Penn Relays.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Robert Youngblood, Northwest

He guided the Jaguars boys’ and girls’ track teams to a sweep of the Maryland 4A state titles. The boys’ team won its third straight championship with 98.50 points, more than double its nearest competition (runner-up Dulaney finished with 44.50). The girls’ team won with 78 points, 14 more than runner-up Wise.

RELAYS

4×800: Lake Braddock (Tyler Lawson, Edward Cerne, Andrew Delvecchio, Jacob Willis), 7:46.38

4×400: Suitland (Jaylin Nelson, Keith Washington, Caleed Johnson, Terric Buchannan), 3:18.61

4×100: DeMatha (Damon Green, Brendon Stewart, Nick Cross, Naim Muhammad), 41.36

HONORABLE MENTION

Mohamad Abdelrahaman, Jr., Herndon

Sam Affolder, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Blaine Ashton, Sr., Lee

Ibrahim Bangura, Jr., T.C. Williams

Decker Barborek, Sr., Fairfax

Andrew Birgin, Sr., Walter Johnson

Evan Brown, Sr., Georgetown Day

Ryan Brown, Sr., Northern

Donnell Carter, Jr., North Point

Edward Cerne, Jr., Lake Braddock

Chauncey Chambers, Sr., Lee

Garrison Clark, Jr., Severna Park

Isaiah Coe, Sr., Dunbar

Kai Cole, Sr., T.C. Williams

Lance Da Silva, Jr., St. John’s

Justin Diehl, Jr., Calvert

Igo Grimes, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Isaac Frumkin, Sr., Wilson

Daniel George, Jr., Oxon Hill

Joshua Prince Gilliard, Sr., Colgan

Garsen Gross, Sr., Osbourn Park

Kendel Hammock, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Charlie Hansen, Sr., St. Albans

Jacob Hunter, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Brandon James, Sr., New Town

Malcolm Johnson Jr., Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Taahir Kelly, Jr., Theodore Roosevelt

Jay Pendarvis, So., Annandale

Alex Strong, Sr., La Plata

Arno Landry-Fonkoue, Sr., Phelps ACE

Ryan Lockett, Jr., Poolesville

Donovan Louis, Jr., Potomac (Va.)

Sam McLendon, Sr., South County

Joseph McCoy, Sr., Annandale

Mathew McKiver, Sr., Annandale

Tyler Modrzejewski, Jr., Chopticon

Lincoln Moore, Sr., Fairfax

Kai Muniz, Sr., Reservoir

Divinus Muteba, Sr., Northwest

Odera Nweke, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Eldon Phillips, Sr., Northwood

Tyler Pride, Jr., Potomac Falls

Malik Prince, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Xavier Shirley, Jr., South River

Doval Simmonds, So., West Potomac

Marcus Smith, Sr., Great Mills

Brandon Stewart, Sr., DeMatha

Xavier Taylor, Sr., Wakefield

Luke Tewalt, So., Washington Latin

Cameron Vereen, Sr., Oakland Mills

Jacob Westerfield, Jr., Battlefield

Eric Wosahla, Sr., Patriot

Philip Wright, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Bill Zach, Sr., Woodgrove

Text written by Kate Yanchulis.