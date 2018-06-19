2018 SPRING ALL-METS

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ rowing.

FIRST TEAM

John Roberts, Sr., Gonzaga

Stroke man on the varsity eight this year, he is a three-time Stotesbury medalist and a veteran of the Henley Royal Regatta.

Barton Trimble, Sr., St. Albans

A three-year member of the Bulldogs’ varsity eight and this year’s captain, he and his 6:15 2K time are headed to Cal in the fall.

Will Clarke, Jr., Washington-Lee

In only his second year rowing, he was a leader for the Generals, helping them to a fifth-place finish at states.

John Jaicks, Sr., Gonzaga

The Cornell signee was the coxswain of Gonzaga’s junior eight last year before joining the senior eight this year.

Mason Duncan, Jr., McLean

He was a force at the four seat this spring, captaining a varsity eight that finished first at states.

Peter Hwang, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

In his second year on the varsity eight, the MIT-bound team captain helped the Colonials to third place at states.

Connor McGivern, Sr., T.C. Williams

McGivern was a state champion in the varsity four in both his junior and senior years.

Jake Stark, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

A leader in the varsity eight bow, he helped lead Barons to a second consecutive WMIRA title.

Daniel Conrad, Sr., Woodbridge

He was stroke seat of a varsity eight team that finished second at states.

Briggs Clarke, Sr., Churchill

The Wisconsin commit served as the stroke on the varsity four for three years.

Isaac Springe, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The stroke seat of the varsity eight, he helped the Barons to a first place finish at WMIRA.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andy Bacas, Gonzaga

He took over the varsity team last summer after the departure of longtime coach Marc Mandel. Bacas helped the team meet the high expectations that surround the storied program, capturing three medals at Stotesbury (including one gold), a national championship win with the second eight and a Mid-Atlantic regional championship with the lightweight eight. This is his second time receiving All-Met Coach of the Year honors. He also won it as the boys’ coach at Yorktown in 2009.

BEST BOATS

Light Four: Gonzaga

First Four: Wakefield

Light Eight: Gonzaga

Second Eight: Gonzaga

First Eight: Gonzaga

HONORABLE MENTION

Hunter Aiken, Sr., Oakton

Luke Burger, Sr., DeMatha

Jake Duffy, Sr., St. Albans

Paul Fabrycky, Jr., McLean

Kiran Ganeshan, Jr., Thomas Jefferson

Rory Hagerty, Jr., Wilson

Jack Howland, Sr., Gonzaga

Matthew Hunt, Sr., DeMatha

Virgil Isola, Sr., St. John’s

Caleb Labonsky, Jr., Walter Johnson

Michael Lee, Jr., Oakton

Winston Leslie, Sr., Gonzaga

Henry McCarthy, Jr., McLean

Scott Morrow, Sr., Fairfax

Steve Mullane, Sr., Stuart

Matt Sloan, So., DeMatha

Jake Souza, Sr., T.C. Williams

Ethan Waple, Jr., Oakton

Ben Wierzbanowski, Sr., Wakefield

Text written by Michael Errigo.