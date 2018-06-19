2018 SPRING ALL-METS
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ rowing.
FIRST TEAM
John Roberts, Sr., Gonzaga
Stroke man on the varsity eight this year, he is a three-time Stotesbury medalist and a veteran of the Henley Royal Regatta.
Barton Trimble, Sr., St. Albans
A three-year member of the Bulldogs’ varsity eight and this year’s captain, he and his 6:15 2K time are headed to Cal in the fall.
Will Clarke, Jr., Washington-Lee
In only his second year rowing, he was a leader for the Generals, helping them to a fifth-place finish at states.
John Jaicks, Sr., Gonzaga
The Cornell signee was the coxswain of Gonzaga’s junior eight last year before joining the senior eight this year.
Mason Duncan, Jr., McLean
He was a force at the four seat this spring, captaining a varsity eight that finished first at states.
Peter Hwang, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
In his second year on the varsity eight, the MIT-bound team captain helped the Colonials to third place at states.
Connor McGivern, Sr., T.C. Williams
McGivern was a state champion in the varsity four in both his junior and senior years.
Jake Stark, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
A leader in the varsity eight bow, he helped lead Barons to a second consecutive WMIRA title.
Daniel Conrad, Sr., Woodbridge
He was stroke seat of a varsity eight team that finished second at states.
Briggs Clarke, Sr., Churchill
The Wisconsin commit served as the stroke on the varsity four for three years.
Isaac Springe, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The stroke seat of the varsity eight, he helped the Barons to a first place finish at WMIRA.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Andy Bacas, Gonzaga
He took over the varsity team last summer after the departure of longtime coach Marc Mandel. Bacas helped the team meet the high expectations that surround the storied program, capturing three medals at Stotesbury (including one gold), a national championship win with the second eight and a Mid-Atlantic regional championship with the lightweight eight. This is his second time receiving All-Met Coach of the Year honors. He also won it as the boys’ coach at Yorktown in 2009.
BEST BOATS
Light Four: Gonzaga
First Four: Wakefield
Light Eight: Gonzaga
Second Eight: Gonzaga
First Eight: Gonzaga
HONORABLE MENTION
Hunter Aiken, Sr., Oakton
Luke Burger, Sr., DeMatha
Jake Duffy, Sr., St. Albans
Paul Fabrycky, Jr., McLean
Kiran Ganeshan, Jr., Thomas Jefferson
Rory Hagerty, Jr., Wilson
Jack Howland, Sr., Gonzaga
Matthew Hunt, Sr., DeMatha
Virgil Isola, Sr., St. John’s
Caleb Labonsky, Jr., Walter Johnson
Michael Lee, Jr., Oakton
Winston Leslie, Sr., Gonzaga
Henry McCarthy, Jr., McLean
Scott Morrow, Sr., Fairfax
Steve Mullane, Sr., Stuart
Matt Sloan, So., DeMatha
Jake Souza, Sr., T.C. Williams
Ethan Waple, Jr., Oakton
Ben Wierzbanowski, Sr., Wakefield
Text written by Michael Errigo.