The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for boys’ soccer:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryan Silver, MF, Sr., Oakton
The Notre Dame signee was the heart of an Oakton attack that steamrolled its way through Northern Virginia this spring. Playing in a deep midfield position, Silver was consistently on the ball for the Cougars, facilitating for the team’s speedy wingers and target forward. He finished with seven goals, including a game-winning stunner off a free kick in the regional quarterfinals. Under Silver’s leadership, Oakton remained undefeated until a 2-1 loss in the Class 6 state championship game.
FIRST TEAM
Nathan Christenson, GK, Sr., West Potomac
The James Madison commit was a big presence in the net for the Wolverines, helping lead them to the state quarterfinals.
Jacob Kautzman, D, Sr., South County
The Patriot District player of the year anchored the Stallion defense and served as team captain. He will play at Mary Washington.
Aidan Sullivan, D, Sr., Briar Woods
The Binghamton signee led a Briar Woods defense that produced 11 regular-season shutouts and reached the state semifinals.
Gabe Smith, D, Sr., Robinson
A shutdown defender, he was also an integral part of the Rams’ offense. The Randolph Macon signee had seven goals and 13 assists in the regular season.
Tyler Clegg, MF, Sr., Forest Park
A dynamic scoring threat in the midfield, the James Madison signee finished with 16 goals and six assists.
Johnny Eberle, MF, Sr., Forest Park
The William & Mary signee, a four-year varsity starter, teamed with Clegg to create the best attacking midfield in the area. He finished with 12 goals and 11 assists.
Carlos Mercado, MF, Sr., George Mason
A leader in defensive midfield, he led the Mustangs to an undefeated regular season and a third state championship in four years. Mercado finished with 23 goals and 13 assists.
Bardia Kimiavi, MF, Sr., South Lakes
The Northwestern signee played all over the Seahawks’ attack, racking up 14 goals.
Ryan Powell, F, Sr., Battlefield
The William & Mary signee averaged a goal a game for the Bobcats. He won district player of the year despite missing several games with an injury.
Adam Laundree, F, Sr., Robinson
He had a magical season up front for the Rams, finishing with 28 goals, the most among area players.
Angel Servellon Mejia, F, Sr., Stuart
A unanimous choice for National District player of the year, he served as the scoring threat in Stuart’s counterattack offense and helped lead the Raiders to the state semifinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
G. Martin Pfister, South Lakes
In his 11th season at South Lakes, Pfister helped the Seahawks emerge as the most talented team in the ultracompetitive Liberty District, as they carried an undefeated run to the regional championship game. A late golden goal by Stuart ended their historic year in the state quarterfinals. South Lakes finished 15-2-2 just two years after a sub-.500 season.
SECOND TEAM
Eric Hesse, GK, Sr., West Springfield
Michael Bush, D, Jr., South Lakes
Jared Valdes, D, Sr., Marshall
Gehovani Melgar, D, Sr., Hylton
Juan Rodriguez, MF, Sr., Potomac
Alex Corado, MF, Sr., Stone Bridge
Theodore Ku-DiPietro, MF, So., Oakton
Oswaldo Cruz, MF, So., South Lakes
Elton Quintanilla, F, So., Park View
Nick Berten, F, Sr., Oakton
Lincoln Kickbush, F, Sr., Yorktown
HONORABLE MENTION
Nash Alexander, D, Sr., Annandale
Tim Andrianarison, D, Sr., George Mason
Juan Batista, F, Sr., Briar Woods
Luke Boyce, D, Sr., Battlefield
Max Breitenthaler, MF, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Jac Chiodo, D, Sr., Patriot
Jack Cisneros, GK, Sr., Riverside
Shane Curtis, D., Battlefield
Kahlil Dover, F, Sr., South Lakes
Tyler French, D, Jr., Woodson
Ronald Fuentes, MF, So., Broad Run
Victor Gonzalas, F, Jr., Manassas Park
Jeison Henriquez, MF, Sr., Park View
Connor Hester, F, Sr., John Champe
Chance Hollins, MF, Sr., Lake Braddock
Daniel Kang, MF, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Tucker Kelsch, MF, Sr., Washington-Lee
Fabrizio Lazo, GK, Sr., Westfield
Adam Luncher, D, Sr., Yorktown
Jose Machado, GK, Sr., Stuart
Vagner Marques Rodriguez, F, Sr., Falls Church
Christian Maldanado, GK, Sr., Hylton
Roberto Mejia, F, Sr., Falls Church
Jorge Moreno, F, Jr., Mount Vernon
Diego Ochoa, MF, So., Hayfield
Declan Quill, F, Fr., George Mason
Alexander Robles, MF, Jr. South Lakes
Abenezer Shewago, MF, Jr., Wakefield
Dawson Stephens, MF, Sr., Woodgrove
Andrew Strait, MF, So., Freedom-South Riding
Amadou Tapsoba, D, Sr., Gar-Field
Teferi Tesfaye, MF, Sr., Westfield
Cristian Vasquez, MF, Jr., Manassas Park
Charlie Windle, F, Sr., Loudoun Valley
James Yeboah, F, Jr., Hylton
Steven Zeballos, F, Sr., Fairfax
