

Boys’ soccer Player of the Year Bryan Silver of Oakton. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team for boys’ soccer:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bryan Silver, MF, Sr., Oakton

The Notre Dame signee was the heart of an Oakton attack that steamrolled its way through Northern Virginia this spring. Playing in a deep midfield position, Silver was consistently on the ball for the Cougars, facilitating for the team’s speedy wingers and target forward. He finished with seven goals, including a game-winning stunner off a free kick in the regional quarterfinals. Under Silver’s leadership, Oakton remained undefeated until a 2-1 loss in the Class 6 state championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Nathan Christenson, GK, Sr., West Potomac

The James Madison commit was a big presence in the net for the Wolverines, helping lead them to the state quarterfinals.

Jacob Kautzman, D, Sr., South County

The Patriot District player of the year anchored the Stallion defense and served as team captain. He will play at Mary Washington.

Aidan Sullivan, D, Sr., Briar Woods

The Binghamton signee led a Briar Woods defense that produced 11 regular-season shutouts and reached the state semifinals.

Gabe Smith, D, Sr., Robinson

A shutdown defender, he was also an integral part of the Rams’ offense. The Randolph Macon signee had seven goals and 13 assists in the regular season.

Tyler Clegg, MF, Sr., Forest Park

A dynamic scoring threat in the midfield, the James Madison signee finished with 16 goals and six assists.

Johnny Eberle, MF, Sr., Forest Park

The William & Mary signee, a four-year varsity starter, teamed with Clegg to create the best attacking midfield in the area. He finished with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Carlos Mercado, MF, Sr., George Mason

A leader in defensive midfield, he led the Mustangs to an undefeated regular season and a third state championship in four years. Mercado finished with 23 goals and 13 assists.

Bardia Kimiavi, MF, Sr., South Lakes

The Northwestern signee played all over the Seahawks’ attack, racking up 14 goals.

Ryan Powell, F, Sr., Battlefield

The William & Mary signee averaged a goal a game for the Bobcats. He won district player of the year despite missing several games with an injury.

Adam Laundree, F, Sr., Robinson

He had a magical season up front for the Rams, finishing with 28 goals, the most among area players.

Angel Servellon Mejia, F, Sr., Stuart

A unanimous choice for National District player of the year, he served as the scoring threat in Stuart’s counterattack offense and helped lead the Raiders to the state semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

G. Martin Pfister, South Lakes

In his 11th season at South Lakes, Pfister helped the Seahawks emerge as the most talented team in the ultracompetitive Liberty District, as they carried an undefeated run to the regional championship game. A late golden goal by Stuart ended their historic year in the state quarterfinals. South Lakes finished 15-2-2 just two years after a sub-.500 season.

SECOND TEAM

Eric Hesse, GK, Sr., West Springfield

Michael Bush, D, Jr., South Lakes

Jared Valdes, D, Sr., Marshall

Gehovani Melgar, D, Sr., Hylton

Juan Rodriguez, MF, Sr., Potomac

Alex Corado, MF, Sr., Stone Bridge

Theodore Ku-DiPietro, MF, So., Oakton

Oswaldo Cruz, MF, So., South Lakes

Elton Quintanilla, F, So., Park View

Nick Berten, F, Sr., Oakton

Lincoln Kickbush, F, Sr., Yorktown

HONORABLE MENTION

Nash Alexander, D, Sr., Annandale

Tim Andrianarison, D, Sr., George Mason

Juan Batista, F, Sr., Briar Woods

Luke Boyce, D, Sr., Battlefield

Max Breitenthaler, MF, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Jac Chiodo, D, Sr., Patriot

Jack Cisneros, GK, Sr., Riverside

Shane Curtis, D., Battlefield

Kahlil Dover, F, Sr., South Lakes

Tyler French, D, Jr., Woodson

Ronald Fuentes, MF, So., Broad Run

Victor Gonzalas, F, Jr., Manassas Park

Jeison Henriquez, MF, Sr., Park View

Connor Hester, F, Sr., John Champe

Chance Hollins, MF, Sr., Lake Braddock

Daniel Kang, MF, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Tucker Kelsch, MF, Sr., Washington-Lee

Fabrizio Lazo, GK, Sr., Westfield

Adam Luncher, D, Sr., Yorktown

Jose Machado, GK, Sr., Stuart

Vagner Marques Rodriguez, F, Sr., Falls Church

Christian Maldanado, GK, Sr., Hylton

Roberto Mejia, F, Sr., Falls Church

Jorge Moreno, F, Jr., Mount Vernon

Diego Ochoa, MF, So., Hayfield

Declan Quill, F, Fr., George Mason

Alexander Robles, MF, Jr. South Lakes

Abenezer Shewago, MF, Jr., Wakefield

Dawson Stephens, MF, Sr., Woodgrove

Andrew Strait, MF, So., Freedom-South Riding

Amadou Tapsoba, D, Sr., Gar-Field

Teferi Tesfaye, MF, Sr., Westfield

Cristian Vasquez, MF, Jr., Manassas Park

Charlie Windle, F, Sr., Loudoun Valley

James Yeboah, F, Jr., Hylton

Steven Zeballos, F, Sr., Fairfax

Text written by Michael Errigo.