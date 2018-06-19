

Boys’ tennis Player of the Year Sachin Das of Landon. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ tennis:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sachin Das, Jr., Landon

The counterpunching lefty had a breakout season in which he went undefeated and was named the Interstate Athletic Conference player of the year. He also helped the Bears go unbeaten in league play and win the outright league title after beating Georgetown Prep in the IAC tournament final. Using his defense and potent backhand, he scored a straight-sets win over last year’s All-Met Player of the Year, Joseph Brailovsky of Wootton, in an early-season scrimmage and handed Bullis junior Ricky Bell his first high school defeat. He committed last week to the University of Chicago.

FIRST TEAM

Ricky Bell, Jr., Bullis

A three-time All-Met, his only loss this season was to the Player of the Year, Sachin Das. He is verbally committed to Richmond.

Joseph Brailovsky, Sr., Wootton

South Carolina signee became the first player to win three straight Maryland state boys’ singles tennis titles. He was also the Region II champion.

Finn Garner, Jr., Broadneck

The Maryland state singles runner-up went undefeated in the regular season and also won the Anne Arundel County and Region IV championships.

Josh Keitelman, Sr., Maret

The Richmond commit won both the singles and doubles titles at the D.C. State Athletic Association championships.

Evin McDonald, Jr., Whitman

The Montgomery County champion and Region II runner-up was a semifinalist at the Maryland state tournament. Committed to Texas.

Will Pak, So., Chantilly

He won the Virginia Class 6 singles title and helped the Chargers capture the team championship.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Derek Sabedra, Leonardtown

In his first season leading Leonardtown, the 18-year Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tennis coach guided the Raiders to the conference title and collected his 100th career victory. The co-ed team went 16-1 in the regular season, losing only to Huntingtown, which it beat by a point in the SMAC championship. The deep Leonardtown squad won three of the five flights at the SMAC tournament: girls’ singles, boys’ doubles and mixed doubles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Shawn Berdia, Fr., McLean

William Clark, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Will Coad, Jr., Wilson

David Cohen, Jr., Flint Hill

Daniel Dunac, Fr., Georgetown Prep

Neerav Ganjoo, Sr., Bowie

Christopher Huynh, Jr., Dominion

Thomas Kallarakal, Jr., Good Counsel

William Karpinski, Sr., Churchill

Ram Kotnana, Sr., Centennial

Aiden Kiernan, Sr., West Potomac

Pascal Lee, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Mark MacGuidwin, So., St. Albans

Braeden Meikle, So., Potomac School

Kier Nacua, So., La Plata

Matthew O’Connor, Jr., Oakton

Erick Rivas, Sr., Stone Bridge

Drew Rummel, So., Robinson

Michael Zhang, Fr., Sidwell Friends

Ted Zhou, So., Jefferson

Text written by Kelyn Soong.