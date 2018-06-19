The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for boys’ tennis:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sachin Das, Jr., Landon
The counterpunching lefty had a breakout season in which he went undefeated and was named the Interstate Athletic Conference player of the year. He also helped the Bears go unbeaten in league play and win the outright league title after beating Georgetown Prep in the IAC tournament final. Using his defense and potent backhand, he scored a straight-sets win over last year’s All-Met Player of the Year, Joseph Brailovsky of Wootton, in an early-season scrimmage and handed Bullis junior Ricky Bell his first high school defeat. He committed last week to the University of Chicago.
FIRST TEAM
Ricky Bell, Jr., Bullis
A three-time All-Met, his only loss this season was to the Player of the Year, Sachin Das. He is verbally committed to Richmond.
Joseph Brailovsky, Sr., Wootton
South Carolina signee became the first player to win three straight Maryland state boys’ singles tennis titles. He was also the Region II champion.
Finn Garner, Jr., Broadneck
The Maryland state singles runner-up went undefeated in the regular season and also won the Anne Arundel County and Region IV championships.
Josh Keitelman, Sr., Maret
The Richmond commit won both the singles and doubles titles at the D.C. State Athletic Association championships.
Evin McDonald, Jr., Whitman
The Montgomery County champion and Region II runner-up was a semifinalist at the Maryland state tournament. Committed to Texas.
Will Pak, So., Chantilly
He won the Virginia Class 6 singles title and helped the Chargers capture the team championship.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Derek Sabedra, Leonardtown
In his first season leading Leonardtown, the 18-year Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tennis coach guided the Raiders to the conference title and collected his 100th career victory. The co-ed team went 16-1 in the regular season, losing only to Huntingtown, which it beat by a point in the SMAC championship. The deep Leonardtown squad won three of the five flights at the SMAC tournament: girls’ singles, boys’ doubles and mixed doubles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Shawn Berdia, Fr., McLean
William Clark, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Will Coad, Jr., Wilson
David Cohen, Jr., Flint Hill
Daniel Dunac, Fr., Georgetown Prep
Neerav Ganjoo, Sr., Bowie
Christopher Huynh, Jr., Dominion
Thomas Kallarakal, Jr., Good Counsel
William Karpinski, Sr., Churchill
Ram Kotnana, Sr., Centennial
Aiden Kiernan, Sr., West Potomac
Pascal Lee, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Mark MacGuidwin, So., St. Albans
Braeden Meikle, So., Potomac School
Kier Nacua, So., La Plata
Matthew O’Connor, Jr., Oakton
Erick Rivas, Sr., Stone Bridge
Drew Rummel, So., Robinson
Michael Zhang, Fr., Sidwell Friends
Ted Zhou, So., Jefferson
Text written by Kelyn Soong.