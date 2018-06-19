

Girls’ lacrosse Player of the Year Anna Callahan of Glenelg. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Anna Callahan, M, Sr., Glenelg

Finishing her high school career with a third straight Maryland state championship, the Duke commit paced the Gladiators with 93 points, 23 ground balls, 41 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers. Callahan, a 2018 Under Armour all-American, dictated the Gladiators’ offensive tempo throughout a season in which they defeated several of the area’s best squads and again appeared high in national rankings.

FIRST TEAM

Shaylan Ahearn, M, Jr., Glenelg Country

The No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class, according to Inside Lacrosse, the Maryland commit had 40 goals, 14 assists and 55 draw controls in addition to boosting the Dragons’ defense.

Reilly Casey, A, So., Bishop Ireton

The North Carolina commit reset her school record with 92 assists and was a dynamic, creative scorer in the Cardinals’ push to WCAC and VISAA championships.

Shay Clevenger, D, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

The Louisville commit and 2018 Under Armour all-American anchored the Mustangs’ back line with 19 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers in 12 games.

Annie Dyson, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

The Virginia commit and 2018 Under Armour all-American set a school record with 165 draw controls while powering the Saints with 65 goals and 55 assists.

Logan Dougherty, A, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Her 110 assists in 2018 were the second-most in a season by a Virginia High School League player, and her 229 career assists are second-highest all-time. Committed to Army.

Stephanie Hong, M, Jr., Holton-Arms

The Harvard commit totaled 125 points, 46 ground balls, 50 draw controls and 27 caused turnovers, leading the Panthers to the Independent School League AA tournament final.

Ellie Kiernan, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

The Georgetown commit averaged three ground balls and two caused turnovers per game to fortify the Cubs’ back line en route to a first-ever ISL AA tournament championship.

Maddie McSally, G, Sr., Glenelg

The Maryland commit had a .551 save percentage or better in each of her three years as a starter and also helped produce a 55-5 career record and three Maryland state championships.

Madison Mote, M, Sr., Bishop Ireton

The Notre Dame commit and 2018 Under Armour all-American had 76 goals and 110 draw controls as a strong two-way contributor for the three-time WCAC champion Cardinals.

Kathleen Sullivan, A, Jr., South River

In leading the Seahawks to their first Maryland state championship since 2010, the Army commit had 77 points, 31 draw controls, 29 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.

Maeson Tydings, D, Sr., Good Counsel

The three-time WCAC first-team honoree and Florida commit helped the Falcons to a third-straight league final with 42 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers and eight points.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Katie McMahon, Georgetown Visitation

In her second year with the Cubs, McMahon guided the team to a 17-2 record in a nationally competitive schedule and capped the year with the school’s first-ever ISL AA tournament championship.

SECOND TEAM

Maggie Bellaschi, D, Sr., Stone Ridge

Katie Calvo, M, Sr., Yorktown

Courtlynne Caskin, M, Sr., Potomac School

Catie Corolla, M, Jr., Leonardtown

Georgia Esmond, A, Sr., Glenelg

Taylor Lawrence, D, Sr., Holton-Arms

Lexi Ledoyen, A, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Maggie Lyons, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Jane McAvoy, A, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Paige Richbourg, M, Sr., Centreville

Hayleigh Simpson, M, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Charlotte Smith, M, Jr., Langley

HONORABLE MENTION

Whitney Albert, A, Jr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis

Jordan Ball, A, Fr., North Point

Caroline Bean, A, So., Langley

Lilly Boswell, M, Jr., Riverside

Molly Brock, M, Sr., St. John’s

Alexandra Bruno, A, Jr., Holy Cross

Lilly Byrne, D, Sr., Langley

Mollie Carr, M, Sr., Stone Ridge

Emma Christensen, A, Fr., Quince Orchard

Eloise Clevenger, M, So., Marriotts Ridge

Madeline Cloyd, M, Sr., South River

Chloe Conaghan, M, Jr., National Cathedral

Colby Cooper, A, So., Wise

Christie Coulter, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Torie Cox, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Mia Creighton, A, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Ella Creagh, M, Fr., Woodbridge

Erin Demek, M, Sr., Mount Hebron

Kayla DeRose, A, Sr., Good Counsel

Aryn Dorr, G, Sr., Huntingtown

Sydney Foster, A, Jr., Bishop Ireton

Jenny Giampalmo, M, Jr., Glenelg

Julia Gilbert, M, Jr., Bullis

Paige Gunning, G, Jr., Spalding

Victoria Hensh, A, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Elizabeth Hsu, A, Jr., Churchill

Jessica Kirk, D, Sr., Riverside

Maddy Kostopulos, M, Sr., Whitman

Allaire Kotz, A, Jr., Holy Child

Briana Lantuh, M, Jr., Bishop Ireton

Lizzie Lohrer, D, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Olivia Malamphy, D, Jr., Spalding

Lindsay Marshall, A, So., Glenelg Country

Nina McCormack, M, So., Sidwell Friends

Haley Moomau, M, Sr., Calvert

Kennon Moon, M, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Mary Muldoon, M, Sr., Holy Cross

Emily Nalls, M, Jr., Glenelg

Grayson Offutt, A, Sr., St Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Kaitlyn Pham, G, Sr., Holton-Arms

Erin Phillips, D, Sr., Episcopal

Claudia Pilcher, M, Sr., Centennial

Rebecca Pullen, M, Sr., Colgan

Kayla Rieu, M, Jr., Good Counsel

Amy Roche, M, Sr., George Mason

Ella Sangree, G, Jr., McLean

Kelsey Shea, M, Sr., Paul VI

Katie Silbermann, M, Jr., Hayfield

Lily Townsend, D, Sr., Oakton

Madi Ugaz, A, Sr., Bullis

Sophie Whiteway, M, So., Holton-Arms

Text written by Callie Caplan.