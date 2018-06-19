The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Anna Callahan, M, Sr., Glenelg
Finishing her high school career with a third straight Maryland state championship, the Duke commit paced the Gladiators with 93 points, 23 ground balls, 41 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers. Callahan, a 2018 Under Armour all-American, dictated the Gladiators’ offensive tempo throughout a season in which they defeated several of the area’s best squads and again appeared high in national rankings.
FIRST TEAM
Shaylan Ahearn, M, Jr., Glenelg Country
The No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class, according to Inside Lacrosse, the Maryland commit had 40 goals, 14 assists and 55 draw controls in addition to boosting the Dragons’ defense.
Reilly Casey, A, So., Bishop Ireton
The North Carolina commit reset her school record with 92 assists and was a dynamic, creative scorer in the Cardinals’ push to WCAC and VISAA championships.
Shay Clevenger, D, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
The Louisville commit and 2018 Under Armour all-American anchored the Mustangs’ back line with 19 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers in 12 games.
Annie Dyson, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
The Virginia commit and 2018 Under Armour all-American set a school record with 165 draw controls while powering the Saints with 65 goals and 55 assists.
Logan Dougherty, A, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Her 110 assists in 2018 were the second-most in a season by a Virginia High School League player, and her 229 career assists are second-highest all-time. Committed to Army.
Stephanie Hong, M, Jr., Holton-Arms
The Harvard commit totaled 125 points, 46 ground balls, 50 draw controls and 27 caused turnovers, leading the Panthers to the Independent School League AA tournament final.
Ellie Kiernan, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
The Georgetown commit averaged three ground balls and two caused turnovers per game to fortify the Cubs’ back line en route to a first-ever ISL AA tournament championship.
Maddie McSally, G, Sr., Glenelg
The Maryland commit had a .551 save percentage or better in each of her three years as a starter and also helped produce a 55-5 career record and three Maryland state championships.
Madison Mote, M, Sr., Bishop Ireton
The Notre Dame commit and 2018 Under Armour all-American had 76 goals and 110 draw controls as a strong two-way contributor for the three-time WCAC champion Cardinals.
Kathleen Sullivan, A, Jr., South River
In leading the Seahawks to their first Maryland state championship since 2010, the Army commit had 77 points, 31 draw controls, 29 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.
Maeson Tydings, D, Sr., Good Counsel
The three-time WCAC first-team honoree and Florida commit helped the Falcons to a third-straight league final with 42 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers and eight points.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Katie McMahon, Georgetown Visitation
In her second year with the Cubs, McMahon guided the team to a 17-2 record in a nationally competitive schedule and capped the year with the school’s first-ever ISL AA tournament championship.
SECOND TEAM
Maggie Bellaschi, D, Sr., Stone Ridge
Katie Calvo, M, Sr., Yorktown
Courtlynne Caskin, M, Sr., Potomac School
Catie Corolla, M, Jr., Leonardtown
Georgia Esmond, A, Sr., Glenelg
Taylor Lawrence, D, Sr., Holton-Arms
Lexi Ledoyen, A, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Maggie Lyons, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Jane McAvoy, A, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Paige Richbourg, M, Sr., Centreville
Hayleigh Simpson, M, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Charlotte Smith, M, Jr., Langley
HONORABLE MENTION
Whitney Albert, A, Jr., St. Mary’s-Annapolis
Jordan Ball, A, Fr., North Point
Caroline Bean, A, So., Langley
Lilly Boswell, M, Jr., Riverside
Molly Brock, M, Sr., St. John’s
Alexandra Bruno, A, Jr., Holy Cross
Lilly Byrne, D, Sr., Langley
Mollie Carr, M, Sr., Stone Ridge
Emma Christensen, A, Fr., Quince Orchard
Eloise Clevenger, M, So., Marriotts Ridge
Madeline Cloyd, M, Sr., South River
Chloe Conaghan, M, Jr., National Cathedral
Colby Cooper, A, So., Wise
Christie Coulter, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Torie Cox, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Mia Creighton, A, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Ella Creagh, M, Fr., Woodbridge
Erin Demek, M, Sr., Mount Hebron
Kayla DeRose, A, Sr., Good Counsel
Aryn Dorr, G, Sr., Huntingtown
Sydney Foster, A, Jr., Bishop Ireton
Jenny Giampalmo, M, Jr., Glenelg
Julia Gilbert, M, Jr., Bullis
Paige Gunning, G, Jr., Spalding
Victoria Hensh, A, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Elizabeth Hsu, A, Jr., Churchill
Jessica Kirk, D, Sr., Riverside
Maddy Kostopulos, M, Sr., Whitman
Allaire Kotz, A, Jr., Holy Child
Briana Lantuh, M, Jr., Bishop Ireton
Lizzie Lohrer, D, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Olivia Malamphy, D, Jr., Spalding
Lindsay Marshall, A, So., Glenelg Country
Nina McCormack, M, So., Sidwell Friends
Haley Moomau, M, Sr., Calvert
Kennon Moon, M, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Mary Muldoon, M, Sr., Holy Cross
Emily Nalls, M, Jr., Glenelg
Grayson Offutt, A, Sr., St Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Kaitlyn Pham, G, Sr., Holton-Arms
Erin Phillips, D, Sr., Episcopal
Claudia Pilcher, M, Sr., Centennial
Rebecca Pullen, M, Sr., Colgan
Kayla Rieu, M, Jr., Good Counsel
Amy Roche, M, Sr., George Mason
Ella Sangree, G, Jr., McLean
Kelsey Shea, M, Sr., Paul VI
Katie Silbermann, M, Jr., Hayfield
Lily Townsend, D, Sr., Oakton
Madi Ugaz, A, Sr., Bullis
Sophie Whiteway, M, So., Holton-Arms
Text written by Callie Caplan.