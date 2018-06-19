

Girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year Masai Russell of Bullis. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ outdoor track and field:

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Masai Russell, Sr., Bullis

The Tennessee signee leads the nation in the 300-meter hurdles (40.16 seconds at the ISL championship meet) and the 400 hurdles (58.49 seconds at the Penn Relays). She also ran the first leg for the third-place 4×400 relay (3:41.51) and the ninth-place 4×100 relay (45.72) at the storied Philadelphia meet. Both of those teams rank first in the area and among the best in the U.S. Russell also excels in the 100 hurdles, with a personal- and area-best time of 13.80 set at the Dogwood Track Classic.

FIRST TEAM

Destiny Ball, Sr., Battlefield

She already held the area-best mark in the discus throw heading into the Virginia Class 6 championship meet, but while there she bettered her mark with a throw of 130 feet, 2 inches — nearly two feet longer than her previous season-best and enough for a second-place finish.

Sydney Banks, Jr., Osbourn Park

She was best in the area and second-best in Virginia at the high jump (5-10 at the Dogwood Track Classic), and she also was the top American finisher and fourth overall in the high jump at the Penn Relays (5-7.25).

Natalie Barnes, Jr., Stone Bridge

She set the high-water mark for the area and the state of Virginia with her 20-1.5 long jump at the Potomac District championships then went on to win the Class 5 state title and set the state meet record (19-1.75).

Khalilah Conway, Sr., Forest Park

She placed first in the 300 hurdles and set a personal-best of 43.31 at the Virginia Region 6A championship meet.

Sarah George, Jr., Oxon Hill

With a Maryland 3A title-winning heave of 43-9.5, she beat out her closest competition in the shot put, both in the area and across the state of Maryland, by several feet.

Abigail Green, Sr., Walter Johnson

The Virginia signee claimed the best times in the area and in Maryland in the 1,600 (4:51.43 at the MPSSAA championships) and the 3,200 (10:21.97 at the 4A West championships). In the 1,600, no one finished within six seconds of her top time; in the 3,200, she finished 19 seconds ahead of the pack.

Ziyah Holman, So., Georgetown Day

She raced to the top time in the area in the 400 with her 53.92 finish at the Great Southwest Classic. At both the ISL and DCSAA championship meets, she won titles and set meet records in the 200 and 400.

Chase Kappeler, Jr., West Springfield

If not for Green’s transcendence in distance races this season, Kappeler would hold the best time in the area in the 1,600 (4:57.90 at the Virginia Region 6A championship meet). She won the Class 6 state title in that event.

Cierra Pyles, Sr., Bullis

The Ohio State signee not only set the standard in Maryland in the triple jump (40-5.5 at the Penn Relays), she also finished second only to teammate Russell in the 100 hurdles (14.13 at the Arcadia Invitational).

Thea Shaw, Sr., Dunbar

She earned the top times among athletes from D.C. high schools in the 100 hurdles (14.59 at the Jim Vollmer Invitational), 300 hurdles (43.61 at the DCSAA championship meet) and high jump (5-8 at the Gator Invitational).

Hannah Waller, So., South Lakes

The reigning All-Met Athlete of the Year for indoor track, Waller paced the area with her personal-best 11.76 in the 100 dash at the Arcadia Invitational.

Emma Wolcott, Sr., Tuscarora

The Virginia commit finished second in the area and in Virginia in the 3,200 with her second-place finish of 10:41.63 at the Class 5 state meet.

Taylor Wright, Jr., Northwest

She won three state titles at the Maryland 4A championships — in the high jump (5-8.25), triple jump (39-7.25) and 200 dash (24.97).

Lindsay Yentz, Sr., Patriot

The East Carolina signee won the Virginia Class 6 state title in the 3,200 (10:51.64) and also had the best time in the area and in Virginia in the 1,500 (4:46.06).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Calinda Hawkins, Patriot

In her first year as head coach, Hawkins led the Pioneers to both the girls’ and boys’ team titles at the Cedar Run District meet, and then she led the girls’ team to the Region 6D championship.

RELAYS

4×800: West Springfield (Sarah Coleman, Hope Stephens, Chase Kappeler, Anna Marcucci), 9:11.84

4×400: Bullis (Masai Russell, Sierra Leonard, Lauryn Harris, Ayanna Johnson), 3:41.51

4×100: Bullis (Masai Russell, Ashley Seymour, Sierra Leonard, Leah Phillips), 45.72

HONORABLE MENTION

Rhoda Alaban-Tafon, Jr., Glen Burnie

Olivia Andrews, Sr., Wise

Denise Brookman-Amissah, Jr., Patriot

Kelisa Cain, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Aly Conyers, So., South County

Kayla Copeland, Sr., Stone Bridge

Alicia Dawson, Jr., St. John’s

Olivia Duston, Sr., Herndon

Julia Ghiselli, Fr., Annandale

Dejah Grant, Jr., C.H. Flowers

Taylor Grimes, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Hadassah Hampton, Jr., Wise

Courtney Hawkins, Sr., Lackey

Carmen Henderson, Jr., North Point

Erin Higgins, Sr., Stone Bridge

Ashley Holt, Sr., Marshall

Kayla Hugg, Jr., Broad Run

Dominique Jeffery, Sr., Lackey

Ja’Tae Joyner, Sr., Bowie

Emily Knight, Jr., Severna Park

Alexandra Lawson, Jr., Fairfax

Sierra Leonard, Jr., Bullis

Khaila Lyons, Jr., Potomac (Va.)

Ava Nicely, So., Wilson

Ahmya McKeithan, So., McKinley Tech

Jasmine Morgan, Sr., Edison

Joyce Omozee, Sr., Woodbridge

Victoria Perrow, Fr., Archbishop Carroll

Editta Pessima, Sr., Northwest

Leah Phillips, So., Bullis

Jada Pierre, Fr., Hylton

Tiffani Pittman, Fr., Archbishop Carroll

Zoe Rice, Sr., Stone Bridge

Nicole Re, Jr., Chantilly

Hannah Richardson, So., Langley

Hannah Robertson, Sr., West Springfield

Sydney Robinson, Jr., River Hill

Alahna Sabbakhan, Jr., St. John’s

Emma Seetoo, Fr., Westfield

Ashley Seymour, Sr., Bullis

Samantha Schwers, Sr., Lake Braddock

Lillian Stephens, Jr., West Springfield

Adaobi Tabugbo, So., Reservoir

Rebecca Thompson, Sr., Hylton

Maya Valmon, So., Holton-Arms

Nyla Ward, Jr., T.C. Williams

Taylor Williams, Jr., Lackey

Angelique Wong, Sr., Rockville

Grace Yeboah-Kodie, Sr., Colgan

Gwendolyn Zeckowski, Sr., South River

Text written by Kate Yanchulis.