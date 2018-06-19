

Girls’ soccer Player of the Year Claire Constant. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ soccer:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Claire Constant, MF, Sr., T.C. Williams

A strong, skilled player who can contribute just about anywhere on the field, Constant wrapped up her T.C. Williams career with another impressive season. The Virginia commit scored 23 goals and had 13 assists, earning first team all-region honors for the third straight year.

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Silkowitz, GK, Sr., W.T. Woodson

The Ohio State signee helmed one of the best defenses in the area. The Cavaliers made it to the Class 6 semifinals.

Amber DiOrio, D, Sr., Patriot

A four-year starter at center back for the Pioneers, the VCU signee helped lead her team to an undefeated regular season and a district tournament title.

Abby Fusca, D, Sr., Madison

The Elon signee is a skilled defender who could also slide up into midfield. She was a calming senior presence on a team that went to the state finals.

Faith Stynchula, D, Sr., W.T. Woodson

A strong one-on-one defender at center back, she was also a threat on the Cavaliers’ set pieces.

Julia Leas, MF, Jr., Madison

A physical force in the midfield, she set the tone for Madison in its undefeated regular season and subsequent postseason run.

Abby Maltese, MF, Sr., Briar Woods

The James Madison signee was the centerpiece of a dynamic attack, scoring two goals in the team’s Class 5 championship win.

Jenna Daunt, MF, So., Battlefield

She could do it all in the midfield, dropping back into a defensive role or leading an attack. She finished the regular season with double-digit goals and assists.

Aleigh Gambone, F, Jr., Centreville

A North Carolina commit and U.S. Soccer prospect, Gambone was a force at forward.

Dacheka Kolcum, F, Sr., Tuscarora

The George Mason signee holds the Huskies’ record for most goals in a season and career. She scored 23 times this season, earning all-region honors.

Lauren Flynn, F, So., Yorktown

One of the best playmakers in the area, she led Yorktown to the regional semifinals with 25 goals and 10 assists.

Serena Pham, F, Jr., Chantilly

The Alabama commit had 10 goals and 12 assists as the Chargers made it to the Virginia Class 6 state playoffs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kelly Beauchamp-Payne, Patriot

After eight seasons at Dominion, she became the first girls’ soccer coach at Patriot when the school opened in 2011. In the seven seasons since, she has consistently reach double-digits wins, compiling a career record of 97-23-13. This season was her best yet, as the Pioneers went undefeated in the regular season, winning their district regular season title and tournament. They finished 18-1-0 after a loss to Madison in the regional semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Jessica Touve, GK, Sr., Potomac Falls

Bella DeLew, D, Sr., Oakton

Addy Price, D, Sr., Woodgrove

Keri Yoon, D, Sr., South County

Bella Ponzi, MF, Sr., T.C. Williams

Lacey McCormack, MF, Sr., Yorktown

Abbey Duncan, MF, Sr., Patriot

Natalie Wilson, MF, So., Oakton

Catie Bryant, F, Sr., Briar Woods

Emilene Parham, F, Sr., Battlefield

Taylor Kibble, F, Jr., Loudoun County

HONORABLE MENTION

Alyssa Alexander, MF, Jr., Woodbridge

Jordan Beverina, MF, Jr., Stuart

Laurel Buck, D, Sr., Chantilly

Rachel Castro, MF, So., Woodgrove

Kaitlyn Cox, F, Sr., Colgan

Sedona Decint, D, Sr., George Mason

Celia Eitzel, GK, Jr., Riverside

Natalie Farrell, D, Sr., Madison

Anna Felber, D, Sr., Tuscarora

Catharine Forst, D, Jr., Brentsville

Noelle Heilpern, GK, Jr., Dominion

Maevyn Jones, F, Sr., Hayfield

Selena Kaup, D, So, Marshall

Sydney Kulenguski, MF, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Faith Lee, D, Jr., Madison

Maura Mann, MF, Jr., George Mason

Brianna Molina, MF, Sr., Osbourn Park

Becky Myers, F, Jr, Fairfax

Aria Nagai, MF, So., Chantilly

Brenna Nonaka, D, Sr., Hylton

Casey O’Connor, MF, So., Potomac Falls

Hailey Price, F, Sr., Patriot

Gillian Schiffer, D, Sr., Yorktown

Olivia Severin, D, Sr., Riverside

Emma Shine, F, Jr., Dominion

Ava Singh, F, Sr., Washington-Lee

Dalani Stephens, F, So., Woodgrove

Caroline Suder, MF, Jr., Riverside

Amy Swain, D, So., Stone Bridge

Camryn Terry, F, Sr., Forest Park

Kristina Toms, MF, Sr., Osbourn

Miranda Walker, GK, Sr., Broad Run

Alyssa White, MF, Jr., Stone Bridge

Olivia Wiltse, GK, So., Westfield

Kimberly Zhou, D, Sr., McLean

Elizabeth Zhou, D, Sr., McLean

Text written by Michael Errigo.