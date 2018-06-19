The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ soccer:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Claire Constant, MF, Sr., T.C. Williams
A strong, skilled player who can contribute just about anywhere on the field, Constant wrapped up her T.C. Williams career with another impressive season. The Virginia commit scored 23 goals and had 13 assists, earning first team all-region honors for the third straight year.
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Silkowitz, GK, Sr., W.T. Woodson
The Ohio State signee helmed one of the best defenses in the area. The Cavaliers made it to the Class 6 semifinals.
Amber DiOrio, D, Sr., Patriot
A four-year starter at center back for the Pioneers, the VCU signee helped lead her team to an undefeated regular season and a district tournament title.
Abby Fusca, D, Sr., Madison
The Elon signee is a skilled defender who could also slide up into midfield. She was a calming senior presence on a team that went to the state finals.
Faith Stynchula, D, Sr., W.T. Woodson
A strong one-on-one defender at center back, she was also a threat on the Cavaliers’ set pieces.
Julia Leas, MF, Jr., Madison
A physical force in the midfield, she set the tone for Madison in its undefeated regular season and subsequent postseason run.
Abby Maltese, MF, Sr., Briar Woods
The James Madison signee was the centerpiece of a dynamic attack, scoring two goals in the team’s Class 5 championship win.
Jenna Daunt, MF, So., Battlefield
She could do it all in the midfield, dropping back into a defensive role or leading an attack. She finished the regular season with double-digit goals and assists.
Aleigh Gambone, F, Jr., Centreville
A North Carolina commit and U.S. Soccer prospect, Gambone was a force at forward.
Dacheka Kolcum, F, Sr., Tuscarora
The George Mason signee holds the Huskies’ record for most goals in a season and career. She scored 23 times this season, earning all-region honors.
Lauren Flynn, F, So., Yorktown
One of the best playmakers in the area, she led Yorktown to the regional semifinals with 25 goals and 10 assists.
Serena Pham, F, Jr., Chantilly
The Alabama commit had 10 goals and 12 assists as the Chargers made it to the Virginia Class 6 state playoffs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kelly Beauchamp-Payne, Patriot
After eight seasons at Dominion, she became the first girls’ soccer coach at Patriot when the school opened in 2011. In the seven seasons since, she has consistently reach double-digits wins, compiling a career record of 97-23-13. This season was her best yet, as the Pioneers went undefeated in the regular season, winning their district regular season title and tournament. They finished 18-1-0 after a loss to Madison in the regional semifinals.
SECOND TEAM
Jessica Touve, GK, Sr., Potomac Falls
Bella DeLew, D, Sr., Oakton
Addy Price, D, Sr., Woodgrove
Keri Yoon, D, Sr., South County
Bella Ponzi, MF, Sr., T.C. Williams
Lacey McCormack, MF, Sr., Yorktown
Abbey Duncan, MF, Sr., Patriot
Natalie Wilson, MF, So., Oakton
Catie Bryant, F, Sr., Briar Woods
Emilene Parham, F, Sr., Battlefield
Taylor Kibble, F, Jr., Loudoun County
HONORABLE MENTION
Alyssa Alexander, MF, Jr., Woodbridge
Jordan Beverina, MF, Jr., Stuart
Laurel Buck, D, Sr., Chantilly
Rachel Castro, MF, So., Woodgrove
Kaitlyn Cox, F, Sr., Colgan
Sedona Decint, D, Sr., George Mason
Celia Eitzel, GK, Jr., Riverside
Natalie Farrell, D, Sr., Madison
Anna Felber, D, Sr., Tuscarora
Catharine Forst, D, Jr., Brentsville
Noelle Heilpern, GK, Jr., Dominion
Maevyn Jones, F, Sr., Hayfield
Selena Kaup, D, So, Marshall
Sydney Kulenguski, MF, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Faith Lee, D, Jr., Madison
Maura Mann, MF, Jr., George Mason
Brianna Molina, MF, Sr., Osbourn Park
Becky Myers, F, Jr, Fairfax
Aria Nagai, MF, So., Chantilly
Brenna Nonaka, D, Sr., Hylton
Casey O’Connor, MF, So., Potomac Falls
Hailey Price, F, Sr., Patriot
Gillian Schiffer, D, Sr., Yorktown
Olivia Severin, D, Sr., Riverside
Emma Shine, F, Jr., Dominion
Ava Singh, F, Sr., Washington-Lee
Dalani Stephens, F, So., Woodgrove
Caroline Suder, MF, Jr., Riverside
Amy Swain, D, So., Stone Bridge
Camryn Terry, F, Sr., Forest Park
Kristina Toms, MF, Sr., Osbourn
Miranda Walker, GK, Sr., Broad Run
Alyssa White, MF, Jr., Stone Bridge
Olivia Wiltse, GK, So., Westfield
Kimberly Zhou, D, Sr., McLean
Elizabeth Zhou, D, Sr., McLean
Text written by Michael Errigo.