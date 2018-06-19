

Girls’ tennis Player of the Year Ayana Akli of Wheaton. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

2018 SPRING ALL-METS

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ tennis:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ayana Akli, Jr., Wheaton

An all-court player with an aggressive net game, she won her second straight Maryland state, Region II and Montgomery County titles to go undefeated for a second year in a row. At the state tournament, she lost only five total games in four matches. She is the top-ranked U.S. Tennis Association girls’ 18 and under player in the Mid-Atlantic, and a top 75 recruit nationally for the Class of 2019.

FIRST TEAM

Annie Clark, Sr., Oakton

The four-time All-Met won the Virginia Northern Region 6D singles and doubles titles. She will play at Virginia Tech.

Claire Evans, Sr., Holton-Arms

The Amherst College commit finished with a 10-1 overall record and provided the clinching point in the ISL AA tournament final.

Jessica Fatemi, Sr., Walter Johnson

The Emory signee finished 10-0 in the regular season and was the runner-up at the Region II and Montgomery County finals.

Meghana Komarraju, Sr., Madison

Playing in her first year of high school tennis, the Navy commit finished as the Virginia Region 6D singles and doubles runner-up.

Vanessa Mellynchuk, Fr., South River

The third-place finisher at the Maryland state tournament won the Anne Arundel and Region IV titles.

Lexi Merrill, Sr., W.T. Woodson

A powerful baseline player, she went undefeated and won her third consecutive state singles championship as well as Virginia Northern Region C singles and doubles titles. She will play at Kentucky.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mitchell Duque, Walter Johnson

The sixth-year coach assembled a deep and talented lineup that went undefeated and edged five-time defending champion Wootton to win the Montgomery County title, the Wildcats’ first since 2006. It was the first time the school had won the division and county championships and finished undefeated in the same year. He also guided the school’s mixed doubles team to a Maryland state title.

HONORABLE MENTION

Veronica Cuellar, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Isabelle Chang, Fr., O’Connell

Annie Dong, Fr., Wootton

Maya Donkor, Sr., McLean

Ashley Fitz-Patrick, Jr., Marshall

Marisa Geib, Fr., Flint Hill

Kai Goodall, So., School Without Walls

Jordan Grayson, Fr., Good Counsel

Dominique Jackson, Sr., St. John’s

Ginger Johnson, Fr., Northwestern

Kirsten Husted, Jr., Broad Run

Paige La, Jr., Robinson

Ashleen Lee, Jr., Annandale

Moriah McDonald, So., Potomac School

Abby Moghtader, Jr., Severna Park

Ebony Sampson, Jr., Bullis

Belen Sanchez, Jr., Leonardtown

Mya Spencer, So., National Cathedral

Liza Ulanova, Jr., Champe

Alexandra Zhang, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Text written by Kelyn Soong.