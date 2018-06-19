2018 SPRING ALL-METS
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ tennis:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ayana Akli, Jr., Wheaton
An all-court player with an aggressive net game, she won her second straight Maryland state, Region II and Montgomery County titles to go undefeated for a second year in a row. At the state tournament, she lost only five total games in four matches. She is the top-ranked U.S. Tennis Association girls’ 18 and under player in the Mid-Atlantic, and a top 75 recruit nationally for the Class of 2019.
FIRST TEAM
Annie Clark, Sr., Oakton
The four-time All-Met won the Virginia Northern Region 6D singles and doubles titles. She will play at Virginia Tech.
Claire Evans, Sr., Holton-Arms
The Amherst College commit finished with a 10-1 overall record and provided the clinching point in the ISL AA tournament final.
Jessica Fatemi, Sr., Walter Johnson
The Emory signee finished 10-0 in the regular season and was the runner-up at the Region II and Montgomery County finals.
Meghana Komarraju, Sr., Madison
Playing in her first year of high school tennis, the Navy commit finished as the Virginia Region 6D singles and doubles runner-up.
Vanessa Mellynchuk, Fr., South River
The third-place finisher at the Maryland state tournament won the Anne Arundel and Region IV titles.
Lexi Merrill, Sr., W.T. Woodson
A powerful baseline player, she went undefeated and won her third consecutive state singles championship as well as Virginia Northern Region C singles and doubles titles. She will play at Kentucky.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mitchell Duque, Walter Johnson
The sixth-year coach assembled a deep and talented lineup that went undefeated and edged five-time defending champion Wootton to win the Montgomery County title, the Wildcats’ first since 2006. It was the first time the school had won the division and county championships and finished undefeated in the same year. He also guided the school’s mixed doubles team to a Maryland state title.
HONORABLE MENTION
Veronica Cuellar, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Isabelle Chang, Fr., O’Connell
Annie Dong, Fr., Wootton
Maya Donkor, Sr., McLean
Ashley Fitz-Patrick, Jr., Marshall
Marisa Geib, Fr., Flint Hill
Kai Goodall, So., School Without Walls
Jordan Grayson, Fr., Good Counsel
Dominique Jackson, Sr., St. John’s
Ginger Johnson, Fr., Northwestern
Kirsten Husted, Jr., Broad Run
Paige La, Jr., Robinson
Ashleen Lee, Jr., Annandale
Moriah McDonald, So., Potomac School
Abby Moghtader, Jr., Severna Park
Ebony Sampson, Jr., Bullis
Belen Sanchez, Jr., Leonardtown
Mya Spencer, So., National Cathedral
Liza Ulanova, Jr., Champe
Alexandra Zhang, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Text written by Kelyn Soong.