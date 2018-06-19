

Golfer of the Year Brad Riley of Sherwood. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

2018 SPRING ALL-METS

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for golf:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brad Riley, Sr., Sherwood

A powerful ball-striker with a nose for greens and fairways, the senior averaged 37.17 strokes in his matches. He helped Sherwood to a fourth-place finish at the Maryland 3A/4A state championship by winning medalist honors (145 strokes). Riley showed improvement every year and will attend Montgomery College next season with hopes of transferring to play golf after one year.

FIRST TEAM

Gary Bullard, Jr., Georgetown Prep

He boasted the lowest team average (37 strokes) for a team that won Interstate Athletic Conference and Metros championships.

Kelly Chinn, Fr., Langley

He guided Langley to the Virginia 6A state championship, shooting 70-66 over the two-day tournament for the individual state title.

Jonah Covitz, Sr., Maret

He helped the Frogs to their first Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title since 2003, winning a two-hole playoff to capture medalist honors.

Bailey Davis, Fr., North Point

She used an unmatched work ethic to negate a freshman learning curve, taking second place — and first among girls — at the Maryland 3A/4A state championship.

Ryan Hammer, Sr., Loudoun Valley

The two-time Virginia 4A state champion tied for individual medalist honors at districts.

Amanda Levy, Jr., Whitman

After claiming a district title, she took second among female competitors at the state championship tournament as the Vikings won the 3A/4A team title.

Mike McCarthy, Sr., Gonzaga

The senior leader with a beautiful lefty swing was a mentor to younger teammates on and off the course.

Dylan Rotter, Sr., Churchill

The four-year starter and Bulldogs captain took third at the state tournament after compiling the lowest scoring average in Montgomery County.

Eli Thrasher, Sr., Langley

In a dominant season for the Saxons, Thrasher broke the all-time Virginia regional record with a 69-64.

Brad Whitaker, Sr., Gonzaga

The four-year varsity golfer was a consistent ball-striker and earned medalist honors at Metros.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Robert Barry, Georgetown Prep

In his 35th year, Barry led the Little Hoyas to a 16-0 record, an IAC tournament title and a Metros championship. All six of his starters averaged under 40 for nine holes in league play.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauren Artis, Jr., Elizabeth Seton

Michael Brennan, So., Tuscarora

Ethan Chelf, Jr., Wootton

Edward Coffren, Fr., Northern

Alyssa Cong, Soph., Richard Montgomery

Pieter DeGroot, Jr., Gonzaga

Will Faulks, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Nicklaus Foster, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Elliott Haas, Jr., Urbana

Dugan McCabe, Soph., Whitman

Faith McIlvain, Soph., Marriotts Ridge

West Shaw, Sr., Landon

Keegan Shreves, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Text written by Joshua Needelman and Michael Errigo.