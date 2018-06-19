2018 SPRING ALL-METS
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for golf:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brad Riley, Sr., Sherwood
A powerful ball-striker with a nose for greens and fairways, the senior averaged 37.17 strokes in his matches. He helped Sherwood to a fourth-place finish at the Maryland 3A/4A state championship by winning medalist honors (145 strokes). Riley showed improvement every year and will attend Montgomery College next season with hopes of transferring to play golf after one year.
FIRST TEAM
Gary Bullard, Jr., Georgetown Prep
He boasted the lowest team average (37 strokes) for a team that won Interstate Athletic Conference and Metros championships.
Kelly Chinn, Fr., Langley
He guided Langley to the Virginia 6A state championship, shooting 70-66 over the two-day tournament for the individual state title.
Jonah Covitz, Sr., Maret
He helped the Frogs to their first Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title since 2003, winning a two-hole playoff to capture medalist honors.
Bailey Davis, Fr., North Point
She used an unmatched work ethic to negate a freshman learning curve, taking second place — and first among girls — at the Maryland 3A/4A state championship.
Ryan Hammer, Sr., Loudoun Valley
The two-time Virginia 4A state champion tied for individual medalist honors at districts.
Amanda Levy, Jr., Whitman
After claiming a district title, she took second among female competitors at the state championship tournament as the Vikings won the 3A/4A team title.
Mike McCarthy, Sr., Gonzaga
The senior leader with a beautiful lefty swing was a mentor to younger teammates on and off the course.
Dylan Rotter, Sr., Churchill
The four-year starter and Bulldogs captain took third at the state tournament after compiling the lowest scoring average in Montgomery County.
Eli Thrasher, Sr., Langley
In a dominant season for the Saxons, Thrasher broke the all-time Virginia regional record with a 69-64.
Brad Whitaker, Sr., Gonzaga
The four-year varsity golfer was a consistent ball-striker and earned medalist honors at Metros.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Robert Barry, Georgetown Prep
In his 35th year, Barry led the Little Hoyas to a 16-0 record, an IAC tournament title and a Metros championship. All six of his starters averaged under 40 for nine holes in league play.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lauren Artis, Jr., Elizabeth Seton
Michael Brennan, So., Tuscarora
Ethan Chelf, Jr., Wootton
Edward Coffren, Fr., Northern
Alyssa Cong, Soph., Richard Montgomery
Pieter DeGroot, Jr., Gonzaga
Will Faulks, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Nicklaus Foster, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Elliott Haas, Jr., Urbana
Dugan McCabe, Soph., Whitman
Faith McIlvain, Soph., Marriotts Ridge
West Shaw, Sr., Landon
Keegan Shreves, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Text written by Joshua Needelman and Michael Errigo.