

Gymnast of the Year Sydney Wrighte of Freedom-South Riding. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

2018 SPRING ALL-METS

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track | Girls’ track | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing | Video: Behind the scenes of the All-Met photoshoot

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for gymnastics:

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

Sydney Wrighte, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

The three-time Gymnast of the Year again dazzled Virginia High School League competition by leading Freedom-South Riding to a second 1-5A state championship in three years and placing second in the individual all-around by .05 points. Wrighte, who was also the Region 5C all-around, bars, beam and floor winner, placed first on floor (tie), second on vault and bars, and sixth on beam at the VHSL state championships. The Level-10 gymnast will join Auburn’s team in the fall.

FIRST TEAM

Frances Leadman, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

At the Montgomery County championships, she dominated the competition by winning the all-around, bars and beam, while finishing second on floor and sixth on vault.

Catherine Reynolds, Sr. Robinson

After winning two events at the Region 6C competition, she powered the Rams to a Virginia 6A team state championship and had two top-10 finishes in the individual finals.

Samantha Simon, Sr., McLean

The two-time first team All-Met punctuated her McLean career by winning beam and placing fourth all-around at the Virginia state championships.

Lily Smith, Jr., Walter Johnson

In helping Walter Johnson to a second Montgomery County championship in three years, she placed in the top three for every event at the championship meet, including first on vault.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rachel Wasserman, Robinson

In her second year coaching the Rams, Wasserman helped her gymnasts to a 147.875 final score in the Virginia 6A team finals to secure the program’s first state championship since 1984.

HONORABLE MENTION

Holly Adams, Fr., Whitman

Sarah Alejandro, Jr., Battlefield

Lauren Beckworth, Fr., Battlefield

Phylicia Cooper, Sr., Blake

Kerry Gallagher, So., Herndon

Eleni Guynn, Jr., Sherwood

Jenna Haran, So., Loudoun Valley

Julia Hays, Jr., Yorktown

Kelly Jackson, Sr., Madison

Jane Joncas, Fr., Walter Johnson

Abbie Levine, Sr., West Springfield

Kelly Murphy, So., Robinson

Katya Olsen, So., Yorktown

Bre Roeder, So., Freedom-South Riding

X’oniyae Stewart, Fr., Blair

River Stone, Jr., Woodgrove

Kristin Townsend, Jr., Patriot

Leah Trepal, Jr., Heritage

Sara Vavonese, Jr., McLean

Ashley Wilkins, Jr., Rock Ridge

Text written by Callie Caplan.