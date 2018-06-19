2018 SPRING ALL-METS
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for gymnastics:
GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
Sydney Wrighte, Sr., Freedom-South Riding
The three-time Gymnast of the Year again dazzled Virginia High School League competition by leading Freedom-South Riding to a second 1-5A state championship in three years and placing second in the individual all-around by .05 points. Wrighte, who was also the Region 5C all-around, bars, beam and floor winner, placed first on floor (tie), second on vault and bars, and sixth on beam at the VHSL state championships. The Level-10 gymnast will join Auburn’s team in the fall.
FIRST TEAM
Frances Leadman, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
At the Montgomery County championships, she dominated the competition by winning the all-around, bars and beam, while finishing second on floor and sixth on vault.
Catherine Reynolds, Sr. Robinson
After winning two events at the Region 6C competition, she powered the Rams to a Virginia 6A team state championship and had two top-10 finishes in the individual finals.
Samantha Simon, Sr., McLean
The two-time first team All-Met punctuated her McLean career by winning beam and placing fourth all-around at the Virginia state championships.
Lily Smith, Jr., Walter Johnson
In helping Walter Johnson to a second Montgomery County championship in three years, she placed in the top three for every event at the championship meet, including first on vault.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rachel Wasserman, Robinson
In her second year coaching the Rams, Wasserman helped her gymnasts to a 147.875 final score in the Virginia 6A team finals to secure the program’s first state championship since 1984.
HONORABLE MENTION
Holly Adams, Fr., Whitman
Sarah Alejandro, Jr., Battlefield
Lauren Beckworth, Fr., Battlefield
Phylicia Cooper, Sr., Blake
Kerry Gallagher, So., Herndon
Eleni Guynn, Jr., Sherwood
Jenna Haran, So., Loudoun Valley
Julia Hays, Jr., Yorktown
Kelly Jackson, Sr., Madison
Jane Joncas, Fr., Walter Johnson
Abbie Levine, Sr., West Springfield
Kelly Murphy, So., Robinson
Katya Olsen, So., Yorktown
Bre Roeder, So., Freedom-South Riding
X’oniyae Stewart, Fr., Blair
River Stone, Jr., Woodgrove
Kristin Townsend, Jr., Patriot
Leah Trepal, Jr., Heritage
Sara Vavonese, Jr., McLean
Ashley Wilkins, Jr., Rock Ridge
Text written by Callie Caplan.