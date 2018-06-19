

Softball Player of the Year Alex Echazarreta of Madison. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for softball:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alex Echazarreta, P, Sr., Madison

The Warhawks’ ace tossed a no-hitter in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game to lock down the title and a perfect 28-0 season. The single biggest reason for her team’s domination, the Purdue signee and 2017-18 Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year maintained a miniscule 0.63 ERA and recorded 229 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched. She not only wreaked havoc from the circle, where she went 23-0, but also in the batter’s box, where she hit .541 with nine doubles and 11 home runs.

FIRST TEAM

Lauryn Brooks, UTL, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

The Hampton signee and repeat All-Met batted .733 with eight doubles and eight home runs, and she reached base at least twice in every game.

Kelsey Brown, OF, Sr., Battlefield

The speedy leadoff hitter led the Bobcats with a .738 average and 39 stolen bases. The repeat All-Met signed with James Madison.

Kate Cressey, INF, Sr., Yorktown

The Stanford signee paced her team with 15 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBI and also provided excellent defense as the starting shortstop.

Holly Daum, OF, Sr., Reservoir

In addition to patrolling center field, the four-year starter and University of South Carolina-Aiken signee hit .613 with 14 doubles.

Katie Dustin, C, Sr., Glenelg

The University of Maryland signee and repeat All-Met finished her career first in team history in RBI with 117 and tied for first in runs with 109.

Tori Fletcher, P, Jr., Huntingtown

Fletcher did not allow a run in five postseason games, culminating in a 5-0 win against Westminster for the Maryland 3A title. She finished the season 20-1 with a 0.51 ERA and 213 strikeouts.

Campbell Kline, INF, Jr., Severna Park

The University of Maryland commit set the state record for most hits in a season with 69, including a pair of triples in her team’s Maryland 4A state final victory against Northwest.

Emily Klingaman, OF, Sr., Madison

The center fielder batted .603 with 43 hits, eight doubles and six home runs for the Warhawks while also playing sterling defense. The repeat All-Met signed with Stanford.

Olivia Mock, INF, Jr., Paul VI

A team captain for the Panthers, who narrowly upset O’Connell for the VISAA championship title, the shortstop led her team in batting average (.611), hits (55), RBI (33) and doubles (17).

Aly Rayle, P, Sr., South Lakes

The Liberty District pitcher of the year and University of Virginia signee struck out 274 batters in 139 innings en route to an 18-4 record.

Kathryn Sandercock, P, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Despite hip surgery in the offseason, the Florida State signee and repeat All-Met dazzled again en route to WCAC and VISAA championships for her team. She maintained a 1.17 ERA with 233 strikeouts while also leading the Knights in batting average (.542) and home runs (seven).

Audra Scheinman, INF, Sr., Marshall

The shortstop was perfect in the field for the Statesmen and also was a force on offense with a .643 average, 40 runs, 11 doubles and eight triples. She signed with Carnegie Mellon.

Jamie Wang, UTL, Jr., National Cathedral

When the Eagles’ top pitcher went down with an injury before the DCSAA title game, Wang stepped in, tossing a complete game and blasting a three-run homer in the 9-1 win against Georgetown Visitation.

Courtney Wyche, P, Jr., Blair

The Blazers’ ace tossed five no-hitters and finished the year with a 0.94 ERA. She recorded 256 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Meredith McAlister, Severna Park

McAlister coached her alma mater to its first state championship since 2003. The Falcons (23-2) had not even reached the title game since 2006, but they blew through the Maryland 4A bracket. The team outscored its opponents, 41-1, in five postseason games, including a 13-0 win against defending champion Northwest that was the largest margin of victory in a championship game in Class 4A history.

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Davisson, INF, Sr., Flint Hill

Camryn Dolby, P, Sr., Woodgrove

Haley Downin, UTL, Jr., Chesapeake

Victoria Figueroa, UTL, Sr., South County

Amy Hills, INF, Jr., Forest Park

Mya Lowe, P, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Ellie Mataya, OF, Sr., Lake Braddock

Katie McIntyre, OF, Sr., Glenelg

Karlye Pallotta, OF, Sr., Langley

Julia Longo, P, Sr., McLean

Alexis Roberson, INF, Sr., Seneca Valley

Maria Urban, UTL, Fr., Potomac School

Bailey Wilcox, P, So., Bishop McNamara

Emma Yates, C, Jr., South County

HONORABLE MENTION

Aniko Alexander, INF, So., Quince Orchard

Susannah Anderson, P, Sr., Mount Vernon

Jaelyn Baker, UTL, Sr., North Point

Mikayla Barnard, P, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Maxine Barnes, C, Jr., Woodgrove

Tori Bowles, C, So., Leonardtown

Maddy Carpe, C, Sr., Stone Bridge

Sam Combs, P, So., Sherwood

Melody Coombs, INF, So., St. Mary’s Ryken

Courtlynn Cooney, INF, So., Chopticon

Claire Davidson, P, So., West Potomac

Katie Delph, UTL, Jr., North Point

Kiera Dent, UTL, So., Georgetown Visitation

Kaitlyn Devitt, UTL, Jr., McNamara

Paige Eakes, C, So., Howard

Kaly Garcia, Sr., INF, Loudoun County

Kristin Giery, INF, Sr., Madison

Nicole Giery, INF, So., Madison

Jamie Hardy, UTL, Fr., Woodgrove

Marissa Heuer, P, Sr., Severna Park

Chloe Hickman, INF, Sr., Northwest

Elizabeth Hoeymans, INF, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Elena Horn, UTL, Fr., Yorktown

Hannah Johnson, P, Sr., Forest Park

Kaylynn Johnson, UTL, So., Edison

Tressa Kagarise, P, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Nicole Kidwiler, UTL, Sr., Blake

Ava Krahling, P, Jr., La Plata

Allison Kreyer, INF, Sr., Stone Bridge

Brittany Lew, UTL, Sr., Churchill

Taylor Liguori, INF, Jr., Hammond

Grace Lutz, INF, So., Hylton

Alexis Mann, INF, Jr., Huntingtown

Katie Merchant, INF, So., Woodgrove

Katie Jo Moery, INF, Fr., West Potomac

Bailey Morris, INF, Jr., Fairfax

Molly Neis, INF, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

Avery Neuhart, P, Sr., Hayfield

Natalie Plaut, P, Jr., Flint Hill

Rachel Remer, INF, Sr., McLean

Logan Robinson, P, Sr., National Cathedral

Devin Ruble, INF, Sr., La Plata

Hayley Sanders, UTL, Sr., Bullis

Sela Scheinman, INF, Fr., Marshall

Angela Sena, C, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Karlie Stanford, INF, Sr., Northwest

Anna Takis, C, Jr., Potomac School

Kathryn Windsor, P, Jr., Paint Branch

Hailey Zack, So., INF, Eleanor Roosevelt

Text written by Kate Yanchulis.