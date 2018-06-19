The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for softball:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alex Echazarreta, P, Sr., Madison
The Warhawks’ ace tossed a no-hitter in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game to lock down the title and a perfect 28-0 season. The single biggest reason for her team’s domination, the Purdue signee and 2017-18 Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year maintained a miniscule 0.63 ERA and recorded 229 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched. She not only wreaked havoc from the circle, where she went 23-0, but also in the batter’s box, where she hit .541 with nine doubles and 11 home runs.
FIRST TEAM
Lauryn Brooks, UTL, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
The Hampton signee and repeat All-Met batted .733 with eight doubles and eight home runs, and she reached base at least twice in every game.
Kelsey Brown, OF, Sr., Battlefield
The speedy leadoff hitter led the Bobcats with a .738 average and 39 stolen bases. The repeat All-Met signed with James Madison.
Kate Cressey, INF, Sr., Yorktown
The Stanford signee paced her team with 15 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBI and also provided excellent defense as the starting shortstop.
Holly Daum, OF, Sr., Reservoir
In addition to patrolling center field, the four-year starter and University of South Carolina-Aiken signee hit .613 with 14 doubles.
Katie Dustin, C, Sr., Glenelg
The University of Maryland signee and repeat All-Met finished her career first in team history in RBI with 117 and tied for first in runs with 109.
Tori Fletcher, P, Jr., Huntingtown
Fletcher did not allow a run in five postseason games, culminating in a 5-0 win against Westminster for the Maryland 3A title. She finished the season 20-1 with a 0.51 ERA and 213 strikeouts.
Campbell Kline, INF, Jr., Severna Park
The University of Maryland commit set the state record for most hits in a season with 69, including a pair of triples in her team’s Maryland 4A state final victory against Northwest.
Emily Klingaman, OF, Sr., Madison
The center fielder batted .603 with 43 hits, eight doubles and six home runs for the Warhawks while also playing sterling defense. The repeat All-Met signed with Stanford.
Olivia Mock, INF, Jr., Paul VI
A team captain for the Panthers, who narrowly upset O’Connell for the VISAA championship title, the shortstop led her team in batting average (.611), hits (55), RBI (33) and doubles (17).
Aly Rayle, P, Sr., South Lakes
The Liberty District pitcher of the year and University of Virginia signee struck out 274 batters in 139 innings en route to an 18-4 record.
Kathryn Sandercock, P, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Despite hip surgery in the offseason, the Florida State signee and repeat All-Met dazzled again en route to WCAC and VISAA championships for her team. She maintained a 1.17 ERA with 233 strikeouts while also leading the Knights in batting average (.542) and home runs (seven).
Audra Scheinman, INF, Sr., Marshall
The shortstop was perfect in the field for the Statesmen and also was a force on offense with a .643 average, 40 runs, 11 doubles and eight triples. She signed with Carnegie Mellon.
Jamie Wang, UTL, Jr., National Cathedral
When the Eagles’ top pitcher went down with an injury before the DCSAA title game, Wang stepped in, tossing a complete game and blasting a three-run homer in the 9-1 win against Georgetown Visitation.
Courtney Wyche, P, Jr., Blair
The Blazers’ ace tossed five no-hitters and finished the year with a 0.94 ERA. She recorded 256 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Meredith McAlister, Severna Park
McAlister coached her alma mater to its first state championship since 2003. The Falcons (23-2) had not even reached the title game since 2006, but they blew through the Maryland 4A bracket. The team outscored its opponents, 41-1, in five postseason games, including a 13-0 win against defending champion Northwest that was the largest margin of victory in a championship game in Class 4A history.
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Davisson, INF, Sr., Flint Hill
Camryn Dolby, P, Sr., Woodgrove
Haley Downin, UTL, Jr., Chesapeake
Victoria Figueroa, UTL, Sr., South County
Amy Hills, INF, Jr., Forest Park
Mya Lowe, P, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Ellie Mataya, OF, Sr., Lake Braddock
Katie McIntyre, OF, Sr., Glenelg
Karlye Pallotta, OF, Sr., Langley
Julia Longo, P, Sr., McLean
Alexis Roberson, INF, Sr., Seneca Valley
Maria Urban, UTL, Fr., Potomac School
Bailey Wilcox, P, So., Bishop McNamara
Emma Yates, C, Jr., South County
HONORABLE MENTION
Aniko Alexander, INF, So., Quince Orchard
Susannah Anderson, P, Sr., Mount Vernon
Jaelyn Baker, UTL, Sr., North Point
Mikayla Barnard, P, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Maxine Barnes, C, Jr., Woodgrove
Tori Bowles, C, So., Leonardtown
Maddy Carpe, C, Sr., Stone Bridge
Sam Combs, P, So., Sherwood
Melody Coombs, INF, So., St. Mary’s Ryken
Courtlynn Cooney, INF, So., Chopticon
Claire Davidson, P, So., West Potomac
Katie Delph, UTL, Jr., North Point
Kiera Dent, UTL, So., Georgetown Visitation
Kaitlyn Devitt, UTL, Jr., McNamara
Paige Eakes, C, So., Howard
Kaly Garcia, Sr., INF, Loudoun County
Kristin Giery, INF, Sr., Madison
Nicole Giery, INF, So., Madison
Jamie Hardy, UTL, Fr., Woodgrove
Marissa Heuer, P, Sr., Severna Park
Chloe Hickman, INF, Sr., Northwest
Elizabeth Hoeymans, INF, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Elena Horn, UTL, Fr., Yorktown
Hannah Johnson, P, Sr., Forest Park
Kaylynn Johnson, UTL, So., Edison
Tressa Kagarise, P, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Nicole Kidwiler, UTL, Sr., Blake
Ava Krahling, P, Jr., La Plata
Allison Kreyer, INF, Sr., Stone Bridge
Brittany Lew, UTL, Sr., Churchill
Taylor Liguori, INF, Jr., Hammond
Grace Lutz, INF, So., Hylton
Alexis Mann, INF, Jr., Huntingtown
Katie Merchant, INF, So., Woodgrove
Katie Jo Moery, INF, Fr., West Potomac
Bailey Morris, INF, Jr., Fairfax
Molly Neis, INF, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
Avery Neuhart, P, Sr., Hayfield
Natalie Plaut, P, Jr., Flint Hill
Rachel Remer, INF, Sr., McLean
Logan Robinson, P, Sr., National Cathedral
Devin Ruble, INF, Sr., La Plata
Hayley Sanders, UTL, Sr., Bullis
Sela Scheinman, INF, Fr., Marshall
Angela Sena, C, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Karlie Stanford, INF, Sr., Northwest
Anna Takis, C, Jr., Potomac School
Kathryn Windsor, P, Jr., Paint Branch
Hailey Zack, So., INF, Eleanor Roosevelt
Text written by Kate Yanchulis.