2018 SPRING ALL-METS
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ rowing:
FIRST TEAM
Hannah Yazdani, Sr., National Cathedral
The Brown signee spent three years in the varsity boat, winning three Stotesbury Cup titles.
Freya Keto, Sr., Whitman
A dominant rower, her athleticism helped the Vikings claim a state championship.
Sophie Dunn, Sr., National Cathedral
The coxswain is headed to Texas in the fall after an Eagles career that included four Stotesbury victories.
Taylor Kuligowski, Sr., Langley
The Miami commit was the stroke seat of the Virginia state champion varsity four team.
Zoe McMahon, Sr., Robinson
The Boston University signee was a four-year varsity rower and a team captain with an impressive 7:32 erg score, good for second-fastest in team history.
Amelia Parizek, Sr., National Cathedral
She spent three years on the varsity eight boat, earning Stotesbury glory in each season.
Aliza Fisher, Jr., Whitman
She was an integral part of the Vikings’ dominant varsity eight that took first at the WMIRA championship.
Cecilia Panfil, Sr., Washington-Lee
A hard-working leader, the Princeton signee led the varsity eight to a second-place finish at states.
Nadia Bangura, Sr., Wilson
The Temple signee powered the Tigers’ varsity eight to bronze at the WMIRA championship.
Grace Wagner, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
She has been a talented stalwart for the Barons, coxing the varsity eight for the last three years.
Blythe Markel, Jr., T.C. Williams
The junior captain owns the Titans’ best erg score and helped lead the 1-V-8 boat to a state championship and a bronze at U.S. Nationals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Greg King, National Cathedral
He continued his storied tenure at National Cathedral by winning gold at Stotesbury with both his first and second varsity eight boats for the third year in a row. It’s an unprecedented feat, one that earns him his third All-Met Coach of the Year honor in his seventh season with NCS.
BEST BOATS
Light Four: Oakton
First Four: Holton-Arms
Light Eight: T.C. Williams
Second Eight: National Cathedral
First Eight: National Cathedral
HONORABLE MENTION
Claire Bailey, So., Bishop O’Connell
Lauren Benedict, So., McLean
Beata Corcoran, National Cathedral
Fiona Cronin, Sr., Washington-Lee
Julia Damron, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
Kayla Ehrlich, Sr., Washington-Lee
Lilya Fenjiro, Sr., Lake Braddock
Caroline Garcia, National Cathedral
Hannah Gold, Sr., McLean
Elizabeth Kerrigan, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Amanda Mahany, Sr., Walter Johnson
Alexandra Martschenko, So., Oakton
Pasha McGuigan, Sr., Stuart
Ava Mendelsohn, Jr., Holton-Arms
Rory Meyer, National Cathedral
Nicole Michelsen, Sr., Colgan
Danielle Rockman, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Camilla Ryder, Sr., National Cathedral
Sarah Thompson, Sr., Oakton
Leia Till, Jr., Whitman
Sophie Weich, Sr., Wilson
Text written by Michael Errigo.