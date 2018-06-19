2018 SPRING ALL-METS

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 Spring All-Met team for girls’ rowing:

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Yazdani, Sr., National Cathedral

The Brown signee spent three years in the varsity boat, winning three Stotesbury Cup titles.

Freya Keto, Sr., Whitman

A dominant rower, her athleticism helped the Vikings claim a state championship.

Sophie Dunn, Sr., National Cathedral

The coxswain is headed to Texas in the fall after an Eagles career that included four Stotesbury victories.

Taylor Kuligowski, Sr., Langley

The Miami commit was the stroke seat of the Virginia state champion varsity four team.

Zoe McMahon, Sr., Robinson

The Boston University signee was a four-year varsity rower and a team captain with an impressive 7:32 erg score, good for second-fastest in team history.

Amelia Parizek, Sr., National Cathedral

She spent three years on the varsity eight boat, earning Stotesbury glory in each season.

Aliza Fisher, Jr., Whitman

She was an integral part of the Vikings’ dominant varsity eight that took first at the WMIRA championship.

Cecilia Panfil, Sr., Washington-Lee

A hard-working leader, the Princeton signee led the varsity eight to a second-place finish at states.

Nadia Bangura, Sr., Wilson

The Temple signee powered the Tigers’ varsity eight to bronze at the WMIRA championship.

Grace Wagner, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

She has been a talented stalwart for the Barons, coxing the varsity eight for the last three years.

Blythe Markel, Jr., T.C. Williams

The junior captain owns the Titans’ best erg score and helped lead the 1-V-8 boat to a state championship and a bronze at U.S. Nationals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg King, National Cathedral

He continued his storied tenure at National Cathedral by winning gold at Stotesbury with both his first and second varsity eight boats for the third year in a row. It’s an unprecedented feat, one that earns him his third All-Met Coach of the Year honor in his seventh season with NCS.

BEST BOATS

Light Four: Oakton

First Four: Holton-Arms

Light Eight: T.C. Williams

Second Eight: National Cathedral

First Eight: National Cathedral

HONORABLE MENTION

Claire Bailey, So., Bishop O’Connell

Lauren Benedict, So., McLean

Beata Corcoran, National Cathedral

Fiona Cronin, Sr., Washington-Lee

Julia Damron, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

Kayla Ehrlich, Sr., Washington-Lee

Lilya Fenjiro, Sr., Lake Braddock

Caroline Garcia, National Cathedral

Hannah Gold, Sr., McLean

Elizabeth Kerrigan, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Amanda Mahany, Sr., Walter Johnson

Alexandra Martschenko, So., Oakton

Pasha McGuigan, Sr., Stuart

Ava Mendelsohn, Jr., Holton-Arms

Rory Meyer, National Cathedral

Nicole Michelsen, Sr., Colgan

Danielle Rockman, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Camilla Ryder, Sr., National Cathedral

Sarah Thompson, Sr., Oakton

Leia Till, Jr., Whitman

Sophie Weich, Sr., Wilson

Text written by Michael Errigo.