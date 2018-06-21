

DeMatha guard Earl Timberlake is one of the most heralded prospects in the DMV. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / For The Washington Post)

Earl Timberlake was asleep Friday at midnight when his phone started to go off. There was one buzz after the other, as colleges coaches were persistent in trying to contact him directly, but Timberlake slept through each one. And when the rising junior guard from DeMatha finally woke up at 7:30 a.m. the next morning and leaned over to check his phone, he saw just how many messages were missed.

On his screen were texts and voice mails from coaches from Miami, TCU, Howard, Bryant, Florida, Notre Dame, DePaul, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, West Virginia, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Providence. All are interested in the talented player out of the Washington, D.C. area, and wanted to make sure their pitches were heard during the first 24 hours that college coaches were allowed to legally have unlimited contact with high school juniors-to-be.

“I’ve just had random numbers keep calling my phone,” Timberlake said on Sunday.

Amid the chaotic recruitment weekend, Timberlake received five new offers: DePaul, Howard, TCU, Pittsburgh and Boston College. He now has offers from those schools, plus ones from Bryant, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Florida, Wake Forest, Providence, Penn State, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and Rhode Island.

Timberlake, who plays for Team Loaded on the AAU circuit, still doesn’t have a timetable for his decision.

“It’s a blessing knowing that where I came from and now I have to keep working and I am on the right path,” Timberlake said.

With his stock rising, Timberlake is ranked No. 32 in 247Sports’ Composite rankings for the Class of 2020, behind only two other D.C.-area players — Paul VI point guard Jeremy Roach and DeMatha center Hunter Dickinson. His dynamic playmaking ability on both sides of the ball has led him to be one of the most sought-after players in the area.

[For D.C. area’s top hoops prospect, start of recruiting included Duke, Kentucky and Team USA]

Timberlake, who averaged 11.3 points during his sophomore season at DeMatha after he transferred from Rock Creek Christian following his freshman year, was also at tryouts for the Under-18 USA Basketball men’s national team a couple of weeks ago, alongside fellow DeMatha teammates Dickinson and Justin Moore, a Class of 2019 guard who has committed to Villanova.

Timberlake did not make it past the first round of cuts, but did say he learned a lot from the team’s coach, Bill Self of Kansas, adding that it was one of the toughest tryouts he has been in. He then participated in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp, where his skillset caught the attention of many during the team scrimmages.

“It was a great learning experience, from the talks there with the players,” Timberlake said. “Josh Smith was one of my coaches. I learned a lot from those guys.”

Timberlake will now prep for the upcoming AAU circuit in July before returning to play for a DeMatha squad that is the reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion and returning its entire starting lineup.

Recruiting notes:

» DeMatha five-star junior center Hunter Dickinson received an offer from Florida State on Tuesday. He also received offers from Bryant University and Loyola over the weekend. Dickinson plays for Nike’s Team Takeover and has offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Notre Dame, Providence, Purdue, South Carolina, Stanford, USC, Virginia and Wake Forest.

» McKinley Tech senior Woody Newton received an offer from Penn State over the weekend. Newton is listed as a Class of 2020 recruit on most major recruiting services because he is planning on doing a prep year after graduation and holds offers from Maryland, Xavier and Kansas State.

» Gonzaga junior small forward Myles Stute picked up an offer from Rhode Island on Wednesday and also received an offer from Penn State over the weekend. Stute plays for Team Takeover on the AAU circuit and holds offers from George Washington, George Mason, James Madison, Massachusetts, Old Dominion and Pennsylvania.

» St. John’s combo guard Darius Maddox received an offer from George Mason on Wednesday and was offered by Rhode Island on Monday. Maddox, who plays for Team Durant on the AAU circuit, has offers from George Washington and Massachusetts.

» Carroll junior point guard Cory Barnes Jr. got offered by the University of Texas-Arlington. It was the first Division I offer for Barnes, who plays for Team Durant on the AAU circuit. Carroll junior center Tegra Izay was offered by Old Dominion over the weekend, his first Division I offer. Izay plays for Team Durant on the AAU circuit.

» Paul VI forward Josiah Freeman was offered by Mount St. Mary’s and Old Dominion on Monday. Freeman, who plays for Team Takeover on the AAU circuit, held a previous offer from Bryant.

» Gonzaga junior point guard Chuck Harris received an offer from Old Dominion. Harris also has offers from James Madison, Penn State, Towson, VCU and Loyola.

More from The Post:

Four-star DeMatha guard Justin Moore commits to Villanova

The Steph Effect: How NBA star is inspiring — and complicating — high school basketball

Reservation basketball stars rarely make it to Division I. But Mya Fourstar has a dream.