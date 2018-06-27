

Wilson’s Jay Heath committed to Boston College on Tuesday during an official visit. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Woodrow Wilson senior combo guard Jay Heath verbally commitment to Boston College on Tuesday while on an unofficial visit to the school.

Heath, rated a four-star prospect, is the first commit in for Boston College’s 2019 recruiting class. Heath, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, had other offers from George Mason, Georgetown, James Madison, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Rhode Island and VCU before ultimately deciding on Boston College.

“I think it is a big deal,” Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez said. “I think they got a steal. I think the league [Atlantic Coast Conference] fits him with his desire to win, his desire to get better and play against top competition all the time. When he told me he was going to do it I said, ‘Go see it first’ and he saw it and he loved it.”

Heath joins three-star guard Wynston Tabbs as the second Washington area prospect to commit to Boston College in two years. Tabbs, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound shooting guard, played in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for St. Mary’s Ryken and also played with Team Melo on the AAU circuit. Tabbs signed his national letter-of-intent with Boston College in December.

[For D.C. area’s top hoops prospect, start of recruiting included Duke, Kentucky and Team USA]

Heath helped lead Wilson (33-9) to an undefeated record in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association and beat Theodore Roosevelt for the league championship. The team also won the DCSAA title. Heath, who also plays with Team Melo during the AAU circuit, was a transfer from Bishop O’Connell along with rising junior guard Dimingus Stevens prior to last season.

As Wilson aims to replicate last season’s success after the graduation of first-team All-Met Ayinde Hikim, Heath will be joined by 2019 Maryland commits Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, 6-foot-9 twin power forwards, who transferred to Wilson from Montverde Academy (Fla.) this past spring.

“A lot of people write D.C. public schools off and say they like to recruit out of the private league,” Hernandez said. “The public school is just as good. I tell kids you can get recruited out of everywhere and this is a big step for D.C. public schools on its own. That is what stood out to me. I am invested in kids, whether it be here at Wilson, Ballou, Anacostia …”

Heath is a speedy, agile combo guard who uses a quick first step to cut to the rim and has an easy outside shooting touch.

“He’s becoming a complete player and I love it,” Hernandez said of Heath. “It is hard to explain his game because just that desire, he is so good, he is really good. He is a complete player. I don’t think there is too many flaws. He is stronger than people think he is and he has that quickness.

“When he chose to come back to a D.C. public school, I think it was a way for him to be himself. I think he got back to that. It is just the start of a new journey for him.”

Recruiting notes:

» Paul VI senior guard Anthony Harris received an offer from Boston College on Tuesday. Harris, a four-star prospect, has offers from various schools including Virginia Tech, Florida State, Louisville, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, etc.

» Wilson junior guard Dimingus Stevens picked up an offer from St. Louis University on Wednesday, according to Hernandez. Stevens’ recruiting has picked up in recent weeks, with an offer from Maryland and interest from colleges like Texas, Louisville and Virginia.

» Paul VI sophomore guard Trevor Keels received an offer from George Washington on Thursday. Keels had one previous offer, from Wake Forest, that he picked up at the very start of his freshman season with Paul VI.

» McKinley Tech senior Woody Newton went on an unofficial visit to West Virginia on Tuesday. Newton is listed as a Class of 2020 recruit on most major recruiting services because he is planning on doing a prep year after graduation and holds offers from Penn State, Maryland, Xavier and Kansas State.

