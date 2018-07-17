

DeMatha guard Jahmir Young has won four basketball titles between his time at DeMatha and Team Takeover (DC) over the last year. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr. for The Washington Post)

Jahmir Young isn’t flashy. He’s not the lone star of his high school nor his AAU team. He’s not the player who gets constant national attention — at least not yet.

Young knows the things he’s not. But, the DeMatha senior point guard also knows that despite being overlooked, he’s potentially the most underrated point guard in the country after his standout showing at the Nike Peach Jam over the weekend.

Young, who holds 17 offers from colleges, led D.C.-based AAU program Team Takeover twice in scoring during games at Peach Jam, including 16 points in the championship game, with Takeover defeating Team WhyNot (Calif.), 96-78 in North Augusta, South Carolina.

“I’m with two great programs from DeMatha and Takeover,” Young said. “We won three championships with DeMatha last season and EYBL championship, which is not easy, so it is a great accomplishment.”

Takeover, whose roster is lined with top local players in Virginia commit Casey Morsell, Villanova commit Justin Moore, top point guard prospect Jeremy Roach and elite 2020 center Hunter Dickinson, finished the season with an EYBL-best 23-1 record, after going 16-0 in the EYBL regular season.

With his stock rising, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard said he received calls from numerous college coaches on Sunday, including George Mason, UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, La Salle, Old Dominion, University of Massachusetts and Sienna. The three-star recruit received offers from George Mason and UNC Charlotte, with the hope of more to come. Young said he isn’t in any hurry to choose a college, with more chances to showcase his talent throughout his senior season at DeMatha.

“Some people are telling me more schools are going to look at me, but I was just focused on winning a championship and next year at DeMatha,” Young said.

Young will be returning as the starting point guard on a DeMatha team that took home three titles last season, including the coveted Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship. With the Peach Jam title also secured, that makes Young a four-time title winner in the last year. He has compiled a 67-2 record with Takeover over the last two years and 33-5 with DeMatha after he transferred from St. Mary’s Ryken to DeMatha for his junior year.

He started his high school career at St. Mary’s Ryken, but when Coach Pat Behan decided to leave Ryken for St. John’s after his sophomore season, Young decided to leave as well. Last season, Young averaged 17.5 minutes per game for DeMatha and 11.7 points per game. A late addition to the NBA Top 100 camp a few weeks ago, he was the leader in three-point percentage, hitting 58.3 percent from behind the arc. Young said he is more of a pass-first guard, but is able to score when needed. He lauds himself for his defensive skills, but still wants to work on getting stronger, his ball handling and building consistency with his shot-making abilities.

“I just try to make the best of my opportunities when I am on the court,” Young said.

Takeover’s Peach Jam win finished off the first July evaluation period, with the second evaluation weekend starting back up after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Takeover will travel to both Atlanta and Las Vegas for separate tournaments in the coming weeks.

Recruiting notes:

» Gonzaga junior forward Terrance Williams received an offer from Virginia Tech on Monday. Williams is a four-star recruit and has offers from DePaul, George Mason, Georgetown and N.C. State.

» St. John’s junior guard Darius Maddox was offered by Seton Hall and Bryant over the weekend. Maddox had a great showing with D.C.-based Team Durant at Nike’s Peach Jam, with a highlight dunk that went viral on social media. Maddox has offers from George Washington, La Salle, VCU, George Mason, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

» McKinley Tech junior guard Woody Newton will be attending Mt. Zion Prep next fall. Newton will be in the class of 2020 and has offers from Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Xavier and Kansas State.

