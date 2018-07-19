

Bullis boys lacrosse have won two IAC titles in the last three years under Coach Jeff Bellistri. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

More than 900 people have signed an online petition in support of highly successful Bullis lacrosse coach Jeff Bellistri, claiming the current Bullis administration and board are “actively trying to forcibly strip” Bellistri of his duties as head coach.

When reached on vacation Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Gerald L. Boarman, Bullis’ head of school, denied the claim suggested by the petition, saying Bellistri is still “both a teacher and a coach at Bullis.” He insisted that Bellistri has not been fired, that there is no future plan to do so, and there is no other coach in his place.

Boarman said he did have a recent conversation with Bellistri about the direction and long-term sustainability of the nationally heralded lacrosse team, but that removing Bellistri from his role was not the topic of discussion. As of Thursday morning, Bellistri did not respond to messages left for comment, nor did Bullis boys athletic director Andres Parra.

One of Bellistri’s sons, Kylor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a message calling for support of his father, who he wrote was “unjustifiably fired.” Kylor was an all-American lacrosse player at Bullis, went to Brown University and now plays for the Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse. When reached, he declined to comment any further than his Instagram post.

[Bullis boys score in final seconds to edge Landon, claim IAC lacrosse title]

In his post, in which he urged those inside and outside the Bullis community to sign the petition, he stated: “As staunch supporter of Bullis I am frankly embarrassed in the leadership associated with making this baseless decision. They have decided to listen to people who’s [sic] best interests are their own pockets, not the Bullis community.”

Bellistri led Bullis to two Interstate Athletic Conference titles in the last three years. The team defeated Landon 9-8 to claim the IAC title this past season after losing to Landon the previous year. Bellistri was named the head coach at Bullis in 2014, taking over for Bobby Pollicino. Bellistri started working at Bullis in 2001 and served as the middle school boys lacrosse coach before taking over the head varsity job.

The lacrosse team finished its 2018 campaign ranked No. 10 in the country, according to the Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse Top 25 high school power rankings. It was the second-highest DMV school to be ranked, behind No. 9 Gonzaga.

The petition was created with “iPetition” and no authors as of Thursday morning had make themselves public, but over 190 comments had been left in addition to the signatures.

The petition also stated: “In an effort to retain Coach Bellistri of his position, we ask you to sign and share this petition as an attempt to not only show our support for Coach Bellistri, but to actively put a halt to the attempt to remove him of his position.”

Comments were left from mostly students, parents and alumni of the school. Some merely thanked Bellistri for his time at Bullis, while others referred to Bellistri as having already being fired and expressed disapproval of that decision. Others displayed frustration toward the Bullis administration and board.

In responding to the petition and the social media comments, Boarman said only he can fire a faculty member, and since he has been on vacation this week, that decision was not made.