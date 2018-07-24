Rockville High School basketball player Jimmy Sorunke has been cleared to play in Montgomery County Public Schools after an investigation into his age concluded he wasn’t in violation of the age requirement for high school students, MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala confirmed Tuesday.

The investigation, which was brought on after a Deadspin article questioned Sorunke’s age in March, ended in early July and found there was “insufficient evidence” that Sorunke’s listed birthday of June 11, 2001 was inaccurate. The Deadspin story alleged Sorunke may have been 20 years old at the start of his freshman year at Rockville last fall — not 16, as Sorunke and his guardian, Joe Boncore, both claimed.

Sorunke, a 6-foot-10 center who is from Nigeria, averaged 15.2 points for Rockville last season. The team finished 14-10 after going 2-22 the year prior. Sorunke recently took part in the Maryland Elite Summer League this summer, playing for Rockville.

The initial investigation into Sorunke at the school and state level was brought on in early March. Spokesman Derek Turner said MCPS received documentation at the time of Sorunke’s enrollment that indicated his birthday was in 2001 — which would make the player 16 years old when he started as a freshman. The birthday listed on images of Sorunke’s Nigerian passport and birth certificate provided to The Washington Post was also in 2001.

Deadspin cited a blog post from 2016 listing Olujimi Sorunke Abayomi as having a birthday of June 11, 1997. That name is on the birth certificate and passport provided to The Post.