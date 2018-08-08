

Mekhail Sherman. (Courtesy photo / Adam Friedman of Rivals.com)

St. John’s five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman has accepted an invitation to the Polynesian Bowl, to be held in January 2020 in Honolulu, and will serve as one of the Polynesian Bowl ambassadors.

Sherman is the No. 2 linebacker in the nation for the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 18 ranked athlete overall and No. 1 player in Washington, D.C. At 6-foot-3, 234 pounds, Sherman already has 32 scholarship offers on his resume. He released his Top 10 schools in July: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan. Sherman also holds an offer from Maryland.

“It means a lot,” Sherman said of the Polynesian Bowl invite. “I’m being invited at such a young age . . . It will be great. Football is such second nature to me and so I am looking forward to an experience with people that I don’t see every day and the coaches and the people down in Hawaii.”

Sherman headlines the 2020 Polynesian Bowl lineup as a player ambassador alongside five-star outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls out of Garfield High School (Wash.), five-star wide receiver Johnny Wilson from Calabasas High School (Calif.) and five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from St. John Bosco (Calif.).

“The Polynesian Bowl celebrates culture and football,” said four-time Super Bowl Champion and Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “Mekhail and the other top 2020 players will share in an experience of a lifetime.”

The Polynesian Bowl first started in 2017, a national showcase that invites some of the top recruits in the country to Hawaii. The majority of the recruits will be of Polynesian ancestry and selections are made by a committee as well as the media.

Before the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, the third annual Polynesian Bowl will be played on Jan. 19, 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. There are 85 players already selected to the 2019 game, which includes two DeMatha players: four-star defensive back/wide receiver DeMarcco Hellams and four-star defensive back Nick Cross.

There are four other players from Virginia and Maryland participating in the 2019 game: Brendan Clark from Manchester High School (Va.), Devyn Ford out of North Stafford High School (Va.), Cam’ron Kelly out of Oscar Smith High School (Va.) and D’Von Ellies from the McDonogh School (Md.).

