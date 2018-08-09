

Azzi Fudd was one of the first two girls to be invited to Stephen Curry’s fifth annual S30 Select Camp in San Francisco. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Under Armour)

St. John’s sophomore Azzi Fudd had just settled into her room in Minsk, Belarus, in mid-July when her father started lighting up her phone.

Text after text and then finally a call later, Tim Fudd started told his 15-year-old daughter, who was traveling with the USA Basketball Women’s U17 World Cup team, that she had been invited to Stephen Curry’s SC30 Select Camp in San Francisco in early August.

Fudd, a top women’s basketball prospect in the class of 2021, didn’t believe him.

“It didn’t really make sense,” said Fudd, the 2018 All-Met Player of the Year for girl’s basketball. “I was like, ‘Wait, it is an all-boys camp. Why would I be invited to that?”

[2018 Winter All-Mets]

Fudd was sitting next to her teammate and roommate at the time, Cameron Brink, when learned they had both been invited to Curry’s exclusive camp. They were the first two girls to be invited to the fifth annual showcase traditionally featuring the top boys high school basketball prospects across the country. Brink is a top recruit out of Southridge High School in Beaverton, Ore.

“I was really nervous,” Fudd said about attending the camp. “But before I was really nervous, I was just really excited with what they have done inviting girls.”

Fudd attended the three-day camp that started on Aug. 5. She had previously been traveling the globe with USA Basketball for about a month, en route to winning her second-straight gold medal with the squad by defeating France, 92-40, in the title game of the FIBA U17 World Cup.

It’s surreal to be be able to say I’m a two time gold medalist! Huge thanks to @usabasketball for giving me the opportunity to represent my country with an AMAZING team and coaching staff❤️🥇💙 #bestintheworld pic.twitter.com/yRADa2IBsb — Azzi Fudd (@azzi_35) August 1, 2018

During the first day of Curry’s camp, Fudd, a standout shooter, tied for first place in a three-point competition, launching her into the finals on the third and final day. With only one other competitor in her way, she was crowned the winner, and afterward got the chance to compete in a challenge with Curry and his father, Dell.

Though she wasn’t able to take down Curry, she will almost certainly get another chance at it.

“After when he gave me the trophy, he said, ‘Congrats on winning,'” Fudd said. “I said, ‘I didn’t win, I didn’t beat you.’ Then he told me, ‘You’re coming back next year,’ so I’m going to try to beat him next year. That’s the goal, to beat him.”

The three-point competition finals were held during halftime of the boys showcase, in which Fudd and Brink decided to not play. Both participated in earlier scrimmages and drills during the entirety of the camp. Fudd and Brink’s presence at the camp drew a lot of social media attention, with highlight videos of Fudd circulating around social media.

“It is just so exciting for girls’ basketball and women’s basketball,” Fudd said. “It was a really cool experience.”

15 y/o Azzi Fudd was getting buckets at Steph Curry's #SC30SelectCamp yesterday! 1st female hooper at the camp along w/ Cameron Brink! @azzi_35 @UAassociation pic.twitter.com/Euj5qv6oOs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 7, 2018

Fudd is entering her sophomore season at St. John’s, after finishing a freshman campaign in which the Cadets won their second-straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. Fudd averaged nearly 24 points per game during her first high school season.

This year, Fudd will again anchor a strong St. John’s squad looking to repeat as WCAC and DCSAA champions. The Cadets topped 11 of The Post’s 13 rankings last season.

More from The Post:

Park View football cancels varsity season, citing low participation

St. John’s five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman chosen for 2020 Polynesian Bowl

For young QBs, private training is now seen as essential: ‘There are coaches everywhere’