

Quince Orchard players will be wearing Tyler Terry’s No. 6 on their practice jerseys this season. (Courtesy photo/Kyle McFadden)

Quince Orchard Coach John Kelley wanted to do something for his team this season that his players would never forget. The Cougars traditionally have worn blank practice jerseys while Kelley has been at the helm, a symbol of players having to work to earn the right to wear “Quince Orchard” on the front of their jerseys. But this year, on the backs, each jersey has a large white No. 6.

It was Tyler Terry’s number, the Quince Orchard senior who died at 17 years old following a cardiac arrest that left him hospitalized on Jan. 29. Terry had been on life support for close to two weeks after an altercation that day, before his parents decided to remove him from life support.

“It was a rough, rough, rough winter and spring for our program and for our kids losing a player — especially in that way,” Kelley said. “We wanted to do something that you would never going to forget. Fifty years from now I will never ever forget it. It is something for our program and kind of a way to keep his memory.”

Terry was in his senior year at Quince Orchard. He had signed a letter of intent in December to play football at Monmouth University for this upcoming season. For the Cougars, while the entire team will be wearing No. 6 practice jerseys, one player will get the honor of wearing Terry’s game-day No. 6: senior running back/linebacker Gerald Wade.

“Tyler was a major part of our program and a lot of our kids had special relationships with him,” Kelley said. “I wanted him to still be a part of our program, obviously, with his passing, and wanted to do something to keep his memory and spirit going, so I put his number on the back of our practice jerseys.”

Quince Orchard will also wear decals on their helmets with Terry’s initials throughout the season. For the program’s first game of the season, logistics are still being worked out, but Kelley hopes to involve the Terry family in some way.

“It is just, I can’t even imagine being in the shoes of his family and his parents,” Kelley said. “Losing your kid at 17 with everything in front of him with his life and something so tragic to happen, this is the least we could do.”

Cougars’ junior running back Marquez Cooper was very close to Terry, so his death took a deep toll on Cooper. He said when Kelley told the players they would be wearing Terry’s number on their practice jerseys, “the whole team lit up.”

“I really take pride in wearing the practice jersey at practice,” Cooper said. “I think it will make us work harder. This season is dedicated to him, most definitely. We are playing for him because he wishes he could right now.”

