

Friendship Collegiate is one of six schools that will be part of the inaugural Events DC Kickoff Classic at RFK Stadium. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

High school football is returning to RFK Stadium. The annual Events DC Kickoff Classic will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15, showcasing six Washington, D.C. football teams.

The three games for the day-long event are: Dunbar (Ward 5) against Maret (Ward 3) at noon, Wilson (Ward 3) against Archbishop Carroll (Ward 5) at 3 p.m. and Friendship Collegiate Academy (Ward 7) against H.D. Woodson (Ward 7) at 6 p.m.

“All of these schools come with some type of tradition, whether it was in the [19]70s or 80s or moving forward with schools like ourselves who have shown we are part of the better programs in the area,” said Friendship Collegiate Coach Michael Hunter. “We are honored to be a part of this showcase. I think it is going to continue to evolve and grow to be more than three football games . . . it’s a chance to bring the entire district together.”

Friendship Collegiate ended last season ranked No. 20 in the final All-Met Top 20 rankings.

Tickets are $15 for all three games and can be bought through Ticketmaster or at the gate. Students and family members from each of the six schools can buy tickets for $10 in advance.

“We want to do the best we can to highlight the District talent in the area,” said Events DC’s Erik A. Moses, the senior vice president and managing director for sports, entertainment and special events.

Moses, who was in charge of creating this triple-header, said they saw it as an opportunity to highlight D.C. teams.

“I think this is a wonderful event to showcase our students-athletes in the D.C.,” Hunter said. “This is the first time in a long time I have been involved in anything like this outside a state championship game.”

In addition to the games, the event will feature multiple concerts with local acts throughout the day.

RFK Stadium has held high school football games in the past, but not on a consistent basis. Events DC is hoping that the event will allow for a similar-sized event each year, depending on the turnout this season.

