

Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez was placed on leave after an investigation was launched into the residency of two players on his team. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Angelo Hernandez has been reinstated as boys’ basketball coach at Wilson High after four months on administrative leave, D.C. Public Schools confirmed Friday.

Hernandez was placed on leave in mid-April after the launching of an investigation into the residency of two players on his team, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. DCPS wouldn’t comment on the status or findings of the investigation, saying only that Hernandez had returned to Wilson.

Hernandez has coached at Wilson for 10 years and is entering his fifth season as head coach of the boys’ team. He declined to comment for this story.

The investigation came after a historic season for the Tigers. Hernandez’s team went undefeated in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association and then beat St. John’s for the first D.C. state title in team history. The Tigers finished the winter ranked fourth in The Post’s Top 20, and Hernandez was named All-Met Coach of the Year.

The Tigers probably will have one of the area’s most talented rosters again this coming season, as two high-profile transfers will join the defending champions: Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, twin senior forwards from Montverde Academy in Florida. The Mitchell twins played at Bishop McNamara before transferring to Montverde, and both are committed to Maryland.

They join talented guards Dimingus Stevens and Jay Heath, also previous transfers, on the Tigers’ roster. Heath is committed to Boston College, and Stevens has several Division I offers.

DCIAA rules state that every player must submit a residency verification form to be eligible to play, and transfer students must meet one of several criteria, including proof of permanent residency in the school’s district, to be immediately eligible.