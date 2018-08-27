

Running back Keilan Robinson and St. John’s remain at No. 1 after a decisive win in the opener. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

In this week’s notebook, we cover St. John’s, W.T. Woodson, North Point and Eleanor Roosevelt.

No. 1 St. John’s begins with a blowout: Once again, St. John’s is a leading force in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, pulling off a shutout and forcing a running clock in its 49-0 season-opening win against Johns Creek (Ga.) on Saturday afternoon.

The Cadets have one of the most versatile teams in the area, with Division-I bound recruits on both sides of the ball. Their goal is not only to be No. 1 in the conference, it is to be national champions.

“Forty-nine? I don’t think we played that well,” Cadets Coach Joe Casamento told his team as he looked at the scoreboard after the win. “Not bad, but I think offensively we could have done a lot better. And we put up 49 points, we have an opportunity of once in a lifetime. Once in a lifetime to be No. 1 in America. Well, it is our opportunity and we have to take advantage of it.”

Transfer quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava said he was nervous to play his first game with the Cadets, but those nerves quickly vanished.

Maiava’s first pass went deep to junior four-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. The 6-foot, 185-pound signal caller soon took control and scored on a 10-yard keeper.

The Cadets continued their onslaught on the ground. Senior running back Keilan Robinson, a four-star Alabama commit, scored a touchdown in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0 before running backs Colby McDonald and Ronald Cook Jr. combined for three more touchdowns to finish the game.

With a grueling non-conference schedule, the Cadets have the opportunity to prove they’re the best team in the country. They play at Hoover (Ala.) next week and then host Miami Central on Sept. 8 and IMG Academy — the nation’s top-ranked team — on Sept. 15.

“You ain’t going to get any breaks down there [in Alabama],” Casamento told the team after the game. “The flags are going to fly. We got to keep our composure. We got to keep our discipline, we got to keep our intensity.”

– Samantha Pell

Woodson gets revenge in upset of South Lakes: Last season, W.T. Woodson began with a 42-7 loss to South Lakes. It was a bit of a lopsided matchup, as the Seahawks went on to an 11-2 season while Woodson finished 4-6.

The Cavaliers started this year against South Lakes again, and it seemed things might go in a similar direction when the Seahawks scored on their opening offensive possession. Instead, Woodson didn’t allow another point in a 14-7 win, the most notable upset in Virginia’s opening weekend of games.

“Sometimes [an opening score] can rattle a team. But this year, with the seniors we have, we have strong leaders,” Woodson Coach Jared Van Acker said. “They know football is four quarters and they stayed calm.”

Woodson entered its game without senior quarterback and captain Jack Fisher. Sophomore Joe Pesansky started in Fisher’s place and showed poise, especially in the second half. Senior receiver Matt Orejuela tied the game in the third quarter, and Joey DoBrydney took the lead with an athletic catch early in the fourth.

More highlights from the first weekend of D.C. area football: @WoodsonFB topped South Lakes 14-7 thanks to this impressive grab from Joey Dobrydney (@joeydo9) in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/ApJUmIGevT — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) August 26, 2018

“We were really disciplined,” Van Acker said. “We didn’t give up those big plays on defense and moved the ball up the field.”

– Michael Errigo

North Point adjusting to life without Walker: North Point Coach Tom Petre can’t help but notice a large gap on the right side of his offensive line and strong side of his defensive line. Spots where Rasheed Walker used to play.

“It’s a 6-6, 300-pound hole,” Petre said.

Walker, now a freshman at Penn State, was ranked the No. 4 player in Maryland by 247Sports last season. The Eagles leaned on Walker, a four-year varsity player, and the rest of their experienced senior class to begin 12-0 before losing to Quince Orchard in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

Without Walker, North Point has adjusted.

The Eagles integrated a 4-3 defense in 2016 because Walker fit best in that scheme as a three-technique lineman. Three-technique linemen line up on the outside shoulder of a guard and are typically strong enough to break through double-teams, allowing teammates to face fewer blockers.

The Eagles no longer have a defensive lineman with Walker’s physical attributes, so they switched to a 3-3-5 scheme.

As an offensive tackle, Walker helped North Point run a versatile offense last year with quarterback JeMichael Jones’ dual-threat ability. The Eagles’ offensive line features all new starters this season.

Coach Tom Petre says North Point has "a 6-6, 300-pound hole" to fill with @Cin5oTre3 now at Penn State. The Eagles, who open Friday at Old Mill, will break in five new starters on the offensive line (and may need to resist plays like this for a bit 👇) pic.twitter.com/TogxRg8uRU — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) August 26, 2018

“Obviously when you have someone who’s the size that [Walker] was and how dominant as he was,” Petre said, “you can do a little bit more things to his side of the ball.”

The Eagles’ first test without Walker comes Friday at Old Mill, which North Point beat, 42-0, at home last season.

– Kyle Melnick

Can Eleanor Roosevelt remain a contender?: Asked how many starters his team returned, Eleanor Roosevelt Coach Thomas Green took a second.

“Ooh, man,” he started.

After going 9-3 last year, the Raiders are bringing back just three starters on offense and four on defense. As a consistent contender in Prince George’s County, the team will need its young contributors to understand the program’s high expectations — and then meet them.

“We as a coaching staff don’t have to tell them anything about that,” Green said. “That comes from the players. The older guys instill that in them.”

In that sense, players such as senior James Ballanger, a four-year starter at guard, and Aaron Beverly, a talented senior corner, will be integral off the field as well as on it.

“With this many new faces, it comes down to us jelling early,” Green said.

The Raiders start their season against Bladensburg on Friday night. That game, and then one the next week against Carter, from Baltimore, will serve as a quick cram session for Roosevelt before a big matchup with C.H. Flowers on Sept. 14.

“We want to be ready for that. That’s the goal. We need to be prepared for Flowers,” Green said.

– Michael Errigo

