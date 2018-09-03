

Quince Orchard sophomore quarterback Brian Plummer has big shoes to fill. (Courtesy photo/Quince Orchard football)

In this week’s notebook, we cover Quince Orchard, Wise, Woodbridge and DeMatha.

Doc Bonner cemented himself as one of this area’s top quarterbacks during his three years starting for Quince Orchard. Bonner led the Cougars to two Maryland 4A state championship appearances and had 42 rushing and passing touchdowns combined last season.

With Bonner now at Air Force, Quince Orchard is developing a new young quarterback.

Sophomore Brian Plummer is starting for the Cougars after he played on junior varsity last season. Plummer beat out senior Eric Wong for the position.

Plummer allows Quince Orchard to run a similar offense as last season. Plummer, like Bonner, is quick and can create plays on his own. He also plays basketball for Quince Orchard. Unlike Bonner, Plummer has a prototypical quarterback build, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds.

“When you lose obviously one of the best players in school history and one of the best quarterbacks to come through Montgomery County, there’s going to be an adjustment,” Quince Orchard Coach John Kelley said. “Brian has a good skill set. He’s just young.”

[‘There’s nothing like Friday night’ at Quince Orchard]

When Bonner started as a sophomore, Kelley didn’t put too much responsibility on him, as Bonner threw for 1,128 yards and eight touchdowns. Bonner threw for 1,818 yards and 23 touchdowns the next year.

QB Doc Bonner catches 18-yard TD pass from WR Brendan McGonagle as @QO_FOOTBALL won 3rd quarter 19-0 in 40-21 win over North Point #allmets pic.twitter.com/PuCY63YvAW — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) November 25, 2017

Kelley said he also plans to be patient with Plummer, implementing new skills and plays throughout the season. During the Cougars’ 50-0 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Friday, Plummer threw one touchdown in his debut before the game ended at halftime because of lightning in the area.

“The biggest stuff is just mentally,” Kelley said. “It’s a lot. You’re a 10th grader and you’re playing varsity football at a high level.

“You don’t want to put too much on your kid, especially on a young quarterback. You got to build some confidence.”

Plummer will have help to take pressure off him. The Cougars return Brendan McGonagle, their best receiver from last year, and they added transfer Chris Webb, who was Sherwood’s top wideout last season. Running back Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 1,199 yards last season, also returns.

Kelley hasn’t ruled out rotating between Plummer and Wong, but he prefers to rely on one signal-caller.

— Kyle Melnick

Wise extends winning streak to 43

Wise weathered the storm to win their first game of the season, 20-7, over Camden (N.J.) on Saturday. Senior running back Brandon Bell powered the late offensive surge for the Pumas, scoring two touchdowns in the late stages of the game to pull Wise out of a 6-6 tie.

Coach DeLawn Parrish credited his team’s scrappy play for the win over a formidable out-of-town competitor.

“It’s good to pull a tough game the first game,” Parrish said. “I think it showed the type of team you have and the fight and the grit, and we need those types of games.”

[Wise, winner of three straight state titles, takes pride in its pipeline to Division I]

With their fast and physical style, Wise is well-positioned to make a return to the title game. Parrish said utility players such as senior Isaiah Hazel and sophomore Jalil Farooq could be difference-makers.

The Pumas, coming off of their third-straight Maryland 4A title, extended their winning streak to 43 games with their season-opening win. For this Wise team, another undefeated season is a realistic goal. The real question is who can beat it?

Asked about the competition Wise faces in Prince George’s County, Parrish gave a nod to the local talent.

“We play in a tough league every week,” Parrish said. “The league’s getting better, teams are fighting. They prepare us and we prepare them.”

— Madeline Rundlett

Woodbridge’s ‘cookbook’ has recipe for dominance

Woodbridge began its season with a 61-0 win over Osbourn on Friday night. Don’t expect the Vikings (or any team) to consistently put up that many points this year, but Woodbridge opponents might get used to seeing that zero in their total.

Woodbridge went 12-2 last season thanks to a stifling defense that held opponents to 10.4 points per game. They had plenty of talent in the unit, and still do. But Coach Gary Wortham said their success came from their ability to study opponents and adapt.

[After whirlwind offseason and an Alabama offer, Antoine Sampah is ready to take the field]

“We take pride in all the looks and packages that we have,” he said. “We have several ways to make it work, especially with the newness of run-pass offenses and everyone trying to have the quick game. We call it the cookbook. We create recipes every week to deal with the offenses we see.”

Last year was a big turnaround for the team, which went 3-7 in 2016. Senior defensive end Jalen Howard, a standout for the unit and a recent Villanova commit, said discipline and scouting were key to the defense’s transformation.

“Last year we all just came together as a unit, settled down and did what the coaches asked,” he said.

The team lost several contributors from last year’s defense, including first team All-Met selection Dashaun Jerkins (Vanderbilt). But this year’s unit will be led by seniors Howard, Lamonte James and Taylor Harris (East Carolina commit), junior Antoine Sampah (the No. 1 recruit in the state of Virginia) and sophomore James Gillespie.

“We lost things but we have replacements,” Harris said. “We’re not restarting.”

— Michael Errigo

DeMatha gets back on track

In its season opener against Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas two weeks ago, which was aired on ESPN2, DeMatha was held scoreless for the first time since September 2011. It was also the first time ever DeMatha lost to a school from Florida.

The Stags made sure no such performance repeated last week in Philadelphia as they cruised to a 27-8 victory against Imhotep (Pa.) on Friday.

“Coach [Elijah Brooks] always reminds us that we’re going to face adversity every game,” said defensive back Nick Cross, who intercepted a pass Friday. “We just needed to go in and execute the game plan. We made sure we keyed in on our assignments and play with a lot of excitement.”

Down 8-6 with less than two minutes left in the first half, DeMarcco Hellams caught an acrobatic, 50-50 ball to take a 13-6 lead. The Stags never looked back again as Hellams caught another touchdown pass from Eric Najarian in the fourth quarter, and MarShawn Lloyd scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown minutes later.

DeMatha will finally play in Maryland on Friday, though still in an away game. The Stags travel to Franklin this week before its home opener against Canada Prep Football Academy the following week.

— David J. Kim

More H.S. football coverage:

Jy’ir Ingram does it all for Oxon Hill in win over Chopticon

Good Counsel and Spalding score 70 combined points in a game they will never finish

Bladensburg becomes third local school to cancel its varsity football season

Worth the wait: Broad Run wins at No. 10 Tuscarora

A year after losing its team, this Maryland high school is bringing football back

To build a winner, this D.C. coach searched the hallways: ‘Hey, you want to play football?’