

St. Stephens/St. Agnes opens the season ranked No. 3 in the D.C. area. (Courtesy photo/Pat Stewart)

During a soggy scorching week, four tournaments across Virginia and Maryland provided the first taste of competition for some teams, and a shaken up rankings. Langley leads the way at 7-0, while Glenelg and St. John’s were bumped to make room for Severna Park and Fairfax.

At Westfield’s Bulldog Invitational, St. Stephen’s St. Agnes pulled off a 3-1 upset against the host team in one of their first games of the season. The weather provided a challenging week for the Saints.

“Our game on Thursday (against St. John’s) got canceled due to the heat,” said St. Stephens St. Agnes coach Dionna Jordan. “We actually haven’t had a full outdoor practice since the Thursday before Labor Day Weekend. The heat wave has made for a very interesting start to the season and then just like that it was cold and rainy.”

At Chesapeake’s Cougar invitational, Severna Park rattled off a big win against Spalding, climbing their way back into the Top 10.

1: Langley (7-0) Last rank: Not ranked

After squeaking out a narrow victory versus Washington-Lee to start the season, the Saxons have been carried by midfielder Madeline McGaughey. McGaughey has recorded at least one point in each game.

2: St. Stephens/St. Agnes (2-0) LR: 5

Mikaela Discenza’s two goals against the Westfield Bulldogs propelled the Saints to an undefeated start. This week they’ll play a tough back-to-back versus National Cathedral and Madeira.

3: W.T. Woodson (3-0) LR: 7

The Cavaliers recorded two shutouts and have conceded one goal overall through their first three games. Robinson and Yorktown are next on their schedule.

4: Westfield (4-1) LR: 1

The Bulldogs loss to St. Stephen’s St. Agnes was their first loss in 26 contests. They’ll look to rebound against Chantilly this week.

5: Severna Park (1-0) LR: NR

The Falcons look to claim the Maryland 4A championship after a school prank cost them a spot in last years semifinals. After this weekend’s win over Spalding, they’ll play three games in seven days, including a back-to-back versus Glenelg and Old Mill.

6: Fairfax (6-1) LR: NR

The Rebels only loss this season came at the hands of undefeated Langley. Since losing, they’ve outscored opponents 13-1.

7: Spalding (4-1) LR: 8

After allowing three goals in four matches, the Cavaliers conceded the same amount in a match against Severna Park. They’ll look to return to their winning ways against Roland Park.

8: South River (3-1) LR: 6

The Seahawks lost 1-0 to Delmar after the game was called due to weather. This week they’ll take on a tough Broadneck team and River Hill.

9: Chesapeake (1-1) LR: 2

The Cougars roughed up the defending Maryland 1A champion Patuxent Panthers 5-1, but fell to Spalding.

10: St. John’s (1-0) LR: 3

The Cadets pulled off a 4-2 win against Georgetown Visitation after their first game against St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes was canceled. They play Elizabeth Seton Wednesday.

On the bubble: Churchill, Glenelg, Good Counsel