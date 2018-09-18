

Junior Clara Morrison has a team-high nine goals for undefeated St. John’s. (Courtesy photo/Larry French, St. John’s College High School.)

Following a week of storm delays and scrambled games, local high schools are finally settling into their respective schedules.

After a solid win against Broadneck, South River dropped their second game of the season to River Hill. While battling the Hawks for ball possession throughout the game, the Seahawks also went to battle with the grass field that the game was played on.

“The biggest challenge for us was adjusting to the grass, which took us about 15-20 minutes of play. River Hill was able to capitalize on a set corner piece during that time in that first half,” said South River head coach Meg Atkinson.

That lone goal was the difference, as River Hill won 1-0.

The Seahawks home field is made of turf, as are all of the schools in Anne Arundel county, and to play on grass meant adjusting their style of play.

“It’s hard to adjust to because the speed of the game is slowed down dramatically due to the thickness of the grass,” Atkinson said. “Many of the skills that require quick hands and slight touches [on turf] can’t be done on grass. We’ve become much more of a passing team, than a “big hit” downfield type team. Small passes on grass can be done, but because it is slower, a defender may still be able to stay in the play.”

1: St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (4-0) Last rank: 2

The Saints haven’t conceded a goal since Sept. 8. They’ll take on a tough St. John’s team Wednesday.

2: W.T. Woodson (6-0) LR: 3

The Cavaliers crushed Yorktown and Robinson, and have outscored opponents 9-0 in the month of September.

3: Langley (8-1) LR: 1

In a rematch against Washington-Lee, the Saxons lost a nail-biter 1-0, for their first loss of the season. They’ll look to rebound versus Chantilly and Yorktown this week.

4: Westfield (6-1) LR: 4

After losing in tournament play to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, the Bulldogs returned to their winning ways against Chantilly and South Lakes, both on the road. Friday night they return home to play Lake Braddock.

5: Fairfax (8-1) LR: 6

Following a triumphant shutout versus South County, the Rebels face consecutive tough opponents, Georgetown Visitation and No. 2 Woodson.

6: Spalding (5-1) LR: 7

Forward Margot Lawn notched a hat trick against Roland Park. With Notre Dame Prep and Garrison Forrest on the schedule this week, the Cavaliers will need that and more.

7: South River (5-2) LR: 8

After falling to River Hill, the Seahawks gutted out a win against Mount Hebron thanks to two goals from midfielder Darcy Clement.

8: St. John’s (2-0) LR: 10

After throttling Elizabeth Seton 7-0, the Cadets face a tough test against No. 1 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes Wednesday.

9: Chesapeake (4-2) LR: 9

In a rematch with Delmar, the Cougars were shut out 6-0, but they rebounded against Marriott’s Ridge Monday night. They get a break this week then return to action against River Hill next Tuesday.

10: Churchill (3-0) LR: NR

Alexandra Sperling scored an overtime winner versus Walter Johnson last Thursday. The Bulldogs, Monday night, game against Sherwood was cancelled due to the rain, so they’ll be well rested when they take on rival Whitman at home.

On the bubble: Severna Park, Glenelg, Good Counsel