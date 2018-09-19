

Senior Andy Wood celebrates with Santi Arguello and Gonzalo Percovich after his goal against Bullis. (Courtesy photo/ Jorge Percovich)

In years past, when The Heights had a great season it would end with nothing. No trophy, no playoff drama, nothing. The team was often good and they were proud of their seasons, but as an independent school they never had the opportunity to put some icing on the cake.

“Yeah, it was a little anticlimactic,” coach Colin Gleason said.

But all of that changes this season, as the Cavaliers are now members of the much-respected Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. They received their first taste of WCAC play two weeks ago in a matchup with DeMatha. The Heights won, 2-0, part of a hot start to the season.

“A lot of the success comes from a new excitement and the goal of getting to play for a championship,” Gleason said. “It’s a great carrot at the end of the stick.”

It helps that Gleason returned 12 players this season, including the entire back line and goalie. Through five games this year, the team has allowed just one goal.

“Everything starts with our defense. We play from the back and we count on them to shut things down,” Gleason said.

The team will play its second conference game this Friday against Archbishop Carroll, followed by a tough three-game stretch versus Good Counsel, St. John’s and Gonzaga.

1. Whitman (1-1-0) Last ranked: 1

Bad weather postponed the Vikings’ games against Blair and B-CC.

2. The Heights (5-0-0) LR: 8

Daniel Diaz-Bonilla had two goals for the Cavaliers in a 5-0 rout of Bullis.

3. Gonzaga (5-1-0) LR: 2

The Eagles bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Leonardtown with wins over O’Connell and Bishop Ireton.

4. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (2-0-1) LR: 4

Junior Dylan Zane had two goals as the Barons beat Wheaton for their second win of the season.

5. Churchill (3-1-0) LR: 3

The Bulldogs lost their first game of the season 1-0 to Wotton on a penalty kick.

6. Severna Park (3-1-0) LR: 6

The Falcons scored two goals in the final five minutes of a 2-1 win over South River.

7. River Hill (4-0-0) LR: 7

Jeff Fuentes and Justin Harris each scored in the Hawks’ 2-0 win over Marriots Ridge.

8. Bowie (6-0-0) LR: 9

Sulumanah Bah scored two big goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Meade.

9. Leonardtown (3-0-0) LR: NR

The Raiders have given up just one goal through three games this season.

10. Meade (4-1-0) LR: 1o

The Mustangs bounced back from their loss to Bowie by defeating Chesapeake 2-1.

Dropped out: No. 5 Landon (1-2-0)

On the bubble: Great Mills, Mount Hebron, Sherwood