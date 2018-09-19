

Jamal Speaks, who says he is homeless, was not allowed to play for Ballou’s football team last weekend, allegedly on the instructions of the high school’s principal. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Jamal Speaks put on his pads, grabbed his helmet and got dressed in his new gray Ballou High School jersey on Saturday, readying himself for his first game in nearly two years. But just as the 18-year old homeless student was about to step onto the field for the Knights, he was told that principal Willie Jackson was not allowing him to play.

Speaks, who is a student at Ballou STAY Opportunity Academy — an alternative school on Ballou’s campus that allows students to get their high school diplomas — had been deemed eligible to play for the Ballou High School team by the D.C. State Athletics Association (DCSAA). But Jackson insisted Speaks couldn’t play due to a ruling of ineligibility by the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA), according to Speaks.

This confusion over the hierarchy of the two D.C. athletic bodies with nearly identical acronyms appears to be at the center of Speaks being held off the field. The decision caused an uproar among students, coaches and fans, and led to Ballou players refusing to take the field for the first 45 minutes of the game in protest. Speaks said college recruiters who had come to watch him play weren’t able to do so, and several people said Jackson threatened to fire Coach Minoso Rodgers if he allowed Speaks to play.

“I was upset at first, because I had so many people come to see me play,” said Speaks, who is without a permanent residence and currently is sleeping on couches at various friends’ homes. “I worked so hard on and off the field. Have a good GPA, work in the classroom and outside of school … I’m homeless. So me just trying to stay in the area to get back and forth from school, it’s already tough.”

After being away for football for nearly two years due to a previous residency question, Speaks said he sent a waiver to the DCIAA (which is the city’s public high school athletic league) to let him play football this season at Ballou, but DCIAA denied him eligibility in August. Speaks then appealed the eligibility decision to DCSAA (the state association that oversees all high school sporting events in the District), which reviewed his case and informed him on Aug. 29 he was eligible to participate in athletics at any DCSAA member school — including Ballou.

Each claims to be the ruling authority in matters of player eligibility, but Jackson appears to be listening to the DCIAA, the athletics wing of the District of Columbia Public Schools, over the DCSAA.

Speaks, whose father is deceased and whose mother is not an active participant in his life, was not able to play in Ballou’s second game because he still needed to meet the school’s minimum practice requirement. But, according to Speaks, he had met them in time for the third game on Saturday. DCSAA Director Clark Ray said that to his knowledge, there were no rules or guidelines Speaks had broken that would have changed Speaks’ eligibility.

Jackson and Rodgers did not respond to requests for comment.

Speaks said he had his first face-to-face conversation with Jackson Tuesday morning. The principal told Speaks he supported him and that he wants him to play. Speaks said Jackson wants the next step to be an official document from the DCPS or the DCIAA stating he is eligible.

“I just want people to know that he said he wasn’t out to get me,” Speaks said of Jackson. “He wasn’t against me. I don’t think that he was on my side, but, I mean, I don’t know what to think about what he had to do about stuff. It’s a lot of funny stuff going on. It’s just crazy. I should have been playing football.”

Speaks’ teammates rallied around him on Saturday before the game, refusing to play without him for 45 minutes before eventually taking the field and winning, 48-0, over Anacostia. Multiple former and current Ballou players have said Jackson threatened to fire Rodgers if the coach let Speaks play.

Speaks, who said that he verbally committed to Temple in July, said that coaches from the university had traveled to see him play on Saturday, but instead saw him ride the bench.

In an email forwarded to Speaks on Tuesday, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education Office of Enrollment and Residency for D.C. said Speaks is a resident of the District and remained eligible to attend any city school tuition-free — which would also make him eligible to participate in athletics. The office, which reports to the Mayor but is independent of DCPS, had been reviewing Speaks’ residency after a tip about his living situation came to the office on Aug. 24.

DCPS provided a statement Tuesday that said it has received DCSAA’s ruling that Speaks was eligible, but was looking further into it “to ensure the integrity of our athletics program.”

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. released a statement Monday which said, in part, that he is trying to help Speaks secure housing.

“Jamal, he is a good kid,” said Donnell Milligan, a former Ballou football player. “All he wants to do is play football and get out of Southeast [D.C.] . . . [He wants to] like make sure all of us are good and make sure the team is good and the brothers are good. He always worries about other people and making sure they are straight before him.”

Ballou, which is 1-2 on the season, has a bye this week and plays Roosevelt on Sept. 28. Speaks played for Ballou his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was removed from the team during the 2016-17 school year at Ballou after DCPS ruled him ineligible to attend school in the district following a residency investigation. He later enrolled at Ballou STAY Opportunity Academy, during the third quarter of his junior year. Speaks said DCPS cleared him to be a student last school year and this year.

Speaks said he is unsure of what the next steps are in this process, but if DCPS wants to look into his status — which is that he doesn’t have a permanent residence — they can do so. But he hopes he can soon return to the field.

“With Mal coming back, everyone was happy it,” said Ray Yarborough, a Ballou alum. “For the team, it’s more than just football, it’s a brotherhood. Everybody wants everyone to make it out. It is a family.”

