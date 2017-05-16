Of all of former White House photographer Pete Souza’s social-media posts trolling President Trump, this might be the loudest clap.

As The Washington Post broke the news about Trump’s leak of highly classified information to Russian officials on Monday, the photographer who famously documented the Obama White House posted a photo of a folder clearly marked “CLASSIFIED” on his old boss’s desk.

Organized paperwork on the Resolute Desk, 2009. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

“Organized paperwork on the Resolute Desk, 2009,” was the caption. The subtext: Obama knew how to handle sensitive information. (And maybe there was a little bit of a dig at the fact that a photographer from a Russian state media outlet was present during the meeting during which Trump disclosed the secrets?)

And on Tuesday, the shutterbug was back for another not-so-subtle jab. As Trump’s aides were claiming that the president actually didn’t know the source of the intel that he leaked, Souza posted a picture of Obama in what appears to be a lighthearted moment, shutting his eyes tight and pretending to plug his ears. “If only,” was the caption. Again, the dig could be read in a couple ways. One meaning: presidents shouldn’t be in the dark. And another? Perhaps he was saying he wished we could all just tune out the day’s news.