She said, “I do!” — “she” being the judge whom disgraced former D.C. Council member Michael Brown had asked for a probation modification that would allow him to leave the area to get hitched in the Hamptons next month.

Brown’s wedding to Jessica Herrera-Nunez, planned for June 3, is now a go, thanks to an order by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued Wednesday. Brown, 52, pleaded guilty in 2013 of accepting $55,000 in cash stuffed in a duffel bag (and a Redskins coffee mug) from FBI agents posing as people trying to do business with the city.

The judge permitted Brown a waiver of his probation terms (he was released from prison to a Baltimore halfway house in 2016 and has been living on home confinement since February) that will allow him to travel to Sag Harbor, N.Y., to be married in the church near his family’s beach home.

Brown, who divorced his first wife, Tamera, in 2011, is the son of the late Ronald Brown, who was a commerce secretary and Democratic National Committee chairman.