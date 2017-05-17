

Chuck Todd, host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” interviews former first lady Laura Bush, during the National Women’s History Museum’s Annual Women Making History Awards at the Carnegie Institution for Science. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for National Women’s History Museum)

There might not be a first lady in the White House (yet), but on Tuesday night there was another former FLOTUS in town.

Laura Bush was an honoree at the Women Making History Awards, sponsored by the National Women’s History Museum, where speakers said they would persist in pursuing their goal in establishing a museum on the Mall.

Bush was honored alongside former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, radiologist Faye Laing, former NASA administrator Gen. Charles Bolden, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught and WAMU host Diane Rehm.

And another former FLOTUS was in the house — via video, Hillary Clinton delivered a video message in honor of Bush. “I thank her for her example, and her leadership,” adding that she looks forward to taking her granddaughter and grandson to a women’s history museum on the Mall one day so they can “come away feeling a little braver, walking a little taller.”

Bush said the award underscored the need to “redouble our efforts to make sure there’s a women’s museum right here in our country,” which prompted NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd to ask her whether she missed Washington. “Everyone asks me what I miss the most, and it’s the chef,” Bush said, prompting laughter, “who happens to be a woman.”

As for her post-White House chapter, Bush said she’s “living what I call the afterlife, in what my husband calls the Promised Land.”

More Bush family updates: She noted that her father-in-law and mother-in-law had recovered from their recent stints in the hospital and were off to spend the summer in Maine.

And she and her husband are enjoying being grandparents, but she joked that she’s a bit put off by the fact that now people choose the names they want to be called, as opposed to “Grandma and Grandpa” like it used to be. “Now it’s kind of like choosing a name for your cat.”

Bush said her daughters suggested she adopt the moniker “Mimi Maxwell,” but her husband had a much simpler nickname request: “George just wants to have the babies call him ‘Sir.'”