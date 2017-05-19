

Actor Johnny Depp, pictured on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, has offered to play President Trump on “SNL.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin has become essentially synonymous with the president thanks to “Saturday Night Live,” even appearing as President Trump via video at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in place of the real POTUS. However, the actor has threatened that his reign as the superior Trump impersonator may soon come to an end.

Luckily, Johnny Depp, who depicted Trump in a 2016 “Funny or Die” spoof, has volunteered to replace Baldwin should he choose to leave late-night comedy sketch show. While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her show on Thursday about whether he’d be willing to take on Baldwin’s role, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor replied, “Sure.”

“Because then basically, Alec’s done all of the work,” Depp joked. “I can just copy him.”

DeGeneres was shocked that Depp had admittedly never seen Baldwin’s take on The Donald.

“Well, I’ve seen Trump do Trump, which is shocking to me,” Depp responded.

“SNL” producers may not be too quick to let Baldwin go, however. This season of the show experienced the highest ratings in two decades.