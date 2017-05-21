

Washington’s philanthropic class, including Atlantic Media owner David Bradley and his wife, Katherine Bradley, as well as former NPR host Diane Rehm, filled the rooms of the Phillips Collection at its annual gala Friday night.

Spring-themed cocktails and political banter were on the agenda — and so was snapping up raffle tickets in an attempt to win the coveted prize, which amounted to the best table in town: private dinner for 10 in front of Renoir’s famous “Luncheon of the Boating Party,” a painting housed at the Phillips Collection.

Elaborate floral displays in keeping with the evening’s theme of Maifest, the German celebration of the arrival of spring, adorned the tables of the dining area, which boasted place cards inscribed with the names of ambassadors galore.

By contrast, the mood was more funky than high society at the after-party at Union Market’s Dock 5, where millennial partyers dominated. The warehouse setting’s underground vibe was heightened by hula hoop performers, and instead of fancy hors d’oeuvres, guests noshed on pretzels and gummy bears.

