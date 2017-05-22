

Jeffrey Thompson leaves federal court in Washington. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … Jeffrey E. Thompson, the mastermind behind the illegal “shadow campaign” funding former mayor Vincent Gray’s 2010 campaign, brunching at the Four Seasons in Georgetown on Sunday?

Thompson, who presumably is finished with the three-month prison term to which he was sentenced in August, looked to be making his return to Washington’s social scene at the swanky hotel, per a spy. The former government contractor, easily recognizable thanks to his snowy hair, sported a suit and no tie (no hair shirt to be seen) as he conversed with a female table mate.

Who says there’s no such thing as a second act?