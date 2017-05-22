Hey, isn’t that … “House of Cards” actors Kevin Spacey and Michael Kelly, in character as President Frank Underwood and his top aide, Doug Stamper, tooling around Washington on Monday?

The be-suited Spacey and Kelly were accompanied by a faux Secret Service detail wearing ostentatious earpieces as they went about doing stuff that real-life presidents would never do, like getting their shoes shined at Union Station.

A fake version of the president’s limo was also seen pulled up alongside the Watergate on Monday morning, and throughout the day, the pair turned up at spots including Ben’s Chili Bowl and on a Metro car. (Adding even more real-life sheen, their personal paparazzo was former Obama White House photographer Pete Souza.)

The truth is that this limo is President Frank Underwood's. Parked outside the #Watergate @HouseofCards @KevinSpacey pic.twitter.com/CLiLINII7s — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) May 22, 2017

The Washington tour was a promotional stunt to hype the dark Netflix political drama’s fifth season, which debuts next week. It’s not the first time Netflix has used the Spacey-as-Underwood shtick to shill the show: Season 4’s publicity blitz included Spacey unveiling his presidential portrait at the National Portrait Gallery at a party studded with real-life VIPs.