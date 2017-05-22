

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Kalorama home. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Residents of the Kalorama neighborhood finally have a reason to deliver plates of cookies to their newish neighbors, including the Obamas and Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

While the VIPs, their Secret Service details (and the occasional protest) have created some headaches for the upscale nabe, they’re to thank for the new plan to give residents designated parking — meaning one side of the street will be reserved for residents of the area’s zone, while the other side will have the usual two-hour limits, the Current newspaper reports.

“We found [the addition of protectees] to be enough of an impact, coupling that with the impact of proximity to Dupont and other places, that it became a good test case for us,” Evian Patterson of the D.C. Department of Transportation tells the paper.