

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Rome. (Andrew Medichini/Associated Press)

Another day, another botched attempt at hand-holding for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The first couple deplaned in Rome on Tuesday as part of their nine-day trip abroad, and for the second time in as many days, couldn’t seem to get coordinated when it came to holding hands. On Monday, FLOTUS appeared to swat away her husband’s hand on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, prompting much mocking on social media.

This time, it looked like a near miss: As they prepared to descend the steps from Air Force One, the president reached down to initiate hand-holding, just as Melania Trump — apparently unaware of the gesture — raised her arm to brush her hair out of her face. Ooh, so close!