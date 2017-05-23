

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, walk during their visit to Siena, Italy, on May 22. (Fabio Di Pietro/ANSA via AP)

President Trump and his wife, Melania, are on a nine-day foreign trip that is all posed photo ops, formal dinners and diplomatic talks.

Neither seems to be enjoying it much, judging by their grim expressions — but that’s not the point. This is work. Meanwhile, their White House predecessors are having a very different experience abroad: former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are kicking back during a Tuscan jaunt that is nothing but #vacationgoals.

The Obamas arrived in Italy over the weekend, and cameras have caught them doing all the fun stuff getaways are made of. The ex-prez golfed the Castiglion del Bosco course (located on the luxury resort owned by fashion mogul Massimo Ferragamo) and biked the Italian hillsides. The former FLOTUS went sightseeing in the Tuscan hillside village of Montalcino.

The couple were spotted strolling in Siena, their security detail attempting to blend in among the casually dressed crowds — she’s wearing a breezy off-the-shoulder blouse and billowy pants; he’s in dark shades and a linen shirt, one that’s not quite as unbuttoned as others we’ve seen him in, post-White House. One can only hope they’ve managed to sample some of the local vino.

And their digs aren’t too shabby, either. The couple are reportedly staying at the jaw-dropping private village (yep, it’s an entire town) owned by John Phillips, his former ambassador to Italy, and his wife, former newswoman and former Obama spokeswoman Linda Douglass.