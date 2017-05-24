

MLB Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken Jr. (Patric Schneider/AP)

Dating: Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken and Laura Kiessling, an administrative judge for the Anne Arundel County, Md., circuit court, a Ripken spokesman confirms.

The pair have been an item for months, we’re told, but it was a recent public moment that had people wondering about their status — the all-smiles couple drew the attention of TV cameras when she apparently caught a foul ball at the Orioles-Twins game in Baltimore on Tuesday night. (The Os, alas, lost 2-0.)

Looks like Anne Arundel Court Judge Laura Kiessling, with Cal Ripken, caught a foul ball pic.twitter.com/njUMTc9iAD — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 24, 2017

Hall of Famer Ripken and his wife of almost 30 years, Kelly Ripken, divorced last April after a separation. The Iron Man, 56, has been living in Annapolis since the split, and has been staying busy with his two sports complexes and work on the foundation he named in honor of his father Cal Ripken, Sr.

It was through the foundation’s charitable works that he met Kiessling, 53, a former deputy state’s attorney who is divorced from Maryland attorney Trevor Kiessling.