

Pope Francis walks past Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump during President Trump’s visit to the Vatican on Wednesday. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Did Pope Francis kind of just call President Trump fat?

Upon meeting first lady Melania Trump, the famously puckish pontiff asked her what she gives her husband to eat. “Potica?” he wondered.

FLOTUS, according to our colleagues, smiled and nodded, and repeated his word. “Potica,” she said.

Some listeners apparently thought they heard “pizza,” and the pool report of the meeting said they used the word “potizza” and identified the food in question as “apparently a Slovenian treat.” Whatever the name, it’s a sugary, fatty dessert, and the pope thinks that Donald Trump eats lots of it.

Trump’s dining habits are well known. He’s no health nut — and he does enjoy dessert (pie with two scoops of ice cream seems to be on regular rotation at the moment). The last official number, 236 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, puts him in the category of “overweight.”

Of course, it’s possible that Pope Francis was just trying to make small talk, and potica happened to be the only Slovenian word that the Buenos Aires native could think of.

But it sure sounded like he was talking about Trump’s size.